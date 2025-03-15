Lisa Barlow on Her 'RHOSLC' Friendships — "I Forgive Really Easy" (EXCLUSIVE) "Obviously, I mess up too a lot." By Anna Quintana Published March 15 2025, 10:19 a.m. ET Source: NBC Universal

However, Lisa knows how to get herself out of a sticky situation, which is why she partnered with Clorox to clean up the messes on and off screen. "I'm from a long generation of type A clean freaks," Lisa shared. "Clean feels good, like I love being able to walk in my house and know that everything's clean in the right place." In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Lisa dished on how RHOSLC finds the perfect balance between fun messy and crossing-the-line messy and her relationships with her co-stars.

Source: Courtesy Clorox

Lisa's secret to never getting too messy on 'RHOSLC' is being "pragmatic."

There is no denying that 2024 was a tough year for Real Housewives franchises. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is undergoing a complete revamp, The Real Housewives of New York went to new lows thanks to Brynn Whitfield, and fans thought The Real Housewives of Potomac should move to the Zeus Network. However, Lisa and her RHOSLC co-stars delivered another perfect season of reality television. So, how do they do it?

Source: Fred Hayes/Bravo

"I think it's like, how messy you get. I think I feel like every season, everyone's messy about me. I try to be super pragmatic and thoughtful about the things I do say," Lisa told Distractify exclusively. "Obviously, I mess up too a lot, but I think it's really important to be considerate of people, their families, how everything has impact. That's super important for me, that I'm cognizant of all of that."

Lisa also credits her ability to move on and forgive for success on reality television.

While her friendships on and off screen might be rocky at times, Lisa believes it's important to forgive — except when it comes to anyone saying anything negative about her husband John Barlow or her sons Jack and Henry.

"I think the thing that I feel good about in my relationships, on and off the show, is that I forgive really easy," Lisa said. "I can move on really easy. I think anyone that talks about John Barlow, Jack or Henry, they're always going to be a little bit on my bad naughty list, but I think for me, I am able to move on really easy."

Source: Fred Hayes/Bravo

She continued, "And I do forgive really easy. And I put myself in other people's shoes and try and think like, why would somebody do that? And then you figure out who just likes to be mean." And Housewives fans know the best way to forgive and forget is a girls' trip — and Lisa knows the perfect spot.