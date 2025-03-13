Dorinda Medley Says She and Bob the Drag Queen Exchanged Numbers After 'Traitors' Reunion (EXCLUSIVE) "You can't play like that if you're going to be in this business." By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 13 2025, 9:13 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

Dorinda's time on The Traitors was all the buzz among Real Housewives fans who missed her and Bravo fans who loved seeing her, Dolores Catania, Tom Sandoval, and other Bravolebrities competing alongside Big Brother and Survivor alumni. Sadly, her time on the show was cut short when she became the first Traitors Season 3 contestant to be murdered.

Dorinda's early exit was a decision led by her opponents, Bob the Drag Queen of RuPaul's Drag Race fame, Danielle Reyes, and Carolyn Wiger. Although the elimination came from multiple parties, she expressed her frustrations with Bob on the Season 3 reunion of The Traitors, leading to an intense exchange. While speaking to Distractify about her partnership with Clorox, Dorinda shared where she and Bob stand after their viral reunion drama.

Dorinda Medley would absolutely make room for her 'The Traitors' co-star Bob the Drag Queen at Blue Stone Manor.

Dorinda wears many hats, including owning her Tudor-style mansion, Blue Stone Manor, her home in the Berkshires, which has been featured on several RHONY episodes. While discussing how hectic cleaning the $2.1 million home can be, Dorinda said she would ensure her home is good and tidy for Bob the Drag Queen, who can come to visit "100 percent." Despite their blowup at the reunion, she confirmed that they quickly made amends.

"Right afterwards, we exchanged numbers," Dorinda said. "You can't play like that if you're going to be in this business. The authentic reality person, you get on and you do your job. It's kind of like being part of the NFL. You get on the field, you push each other, beat each other up, do what you gotta do, and you get off the field."

Dorinda and Bob's tension from him murdering her escalated at the reunion when host Andy Cohen asked a fan question, "Why do you think Bob the Drag Queen and the other traitors eliminated you so early?" The question led to her sharing how Bob said he had "no idea who she is" during his YouTube live recap of the elimination. The "Purse First" singer fired back and reminded Dorinda she didn't know who he was, either.

"You didn't know who I was, I didn't know who you were," Bob told her. "That's not a dig. It's a fact." Dorinda said she was more upset by how the performer said he didn't know her versus the fact that he said it at all. Fortunately, they are back in each other's good graces after realizing being shady is the name of the game.