Danielle Says She'll "Forgive But Never Forget" Britney's Betrayal on 'Big Brother' Britney betrayed Danielle during 'Big Brother: Reindeer Games.' By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 10 2025, 4:10 p.m. ET

The latest season of The Traitors US has finally arrived, and as expected, things get messy right from the start. When former Big Brother players Danielle Reyes and Britney Haynes lock eyes, Danielle starts tearing up when she sees Britney — and not for a good reason.

Danielle, often hailed as one of the best to ever play Big Brother, confronts Britney and accuses her of "betraying" her during their time on the reality show. Wait, hold on — what exactly did Britney do to Danielle? Let's dive in and find out!

What did Britney do to Danielle on 'Big Brother'?

Despite never playing an actual full season together, Britney and Danielle came together during the 2023 holiday season for Big Brother: Reindeer Games. This marked Danielle's first return to the franchise in 17 years, so her reputation as one of the game's greatest players definitely preceded her.

However, it was clear that Danielle was a bit out of practice when it came to reading her fellow players. She formed an alliance with Britney, but things quickly fell apart when trust between them began to crumble.

Ultimately, Britney sent Danielle to a special Santa's Showdown challenge, which ended with Danielle being eliminated and walking away with only a $5,000 prize. It was obvious that Danielle was upset — not just by her early exit, but by the low prize money and, of course, Britney's betrayal.

Britney said betraying Danielle was "so hard" for her to do.

In a post-season interview, Danielle spoke with Entertainment Weekly and admitted that she was "completely shocked" by Britney's betrayal. "Britney and I — that was my ride or die. She was my person," she told the outlet. "The person that I was wanting to go to the finals with was Britney."

She went on to discuss the depth of their connection, saying, "We spoke, and I looked at her in her face, and I said, 'I will give you my undying word on the love of my grandkid that I will work with you in this house.' So it was very devastating for me. And even when I came out [of] the house, I just didn't understand why she did what she did."

Wake up! Peacock just posted the first 7 minutes of #TheTraitorsUS Season 3. Highlights include:

-Carolyn freaking out upon meeting Tony and Jeremy

-Gabby refusing to acknowledge Sandoval

-Danielle emotionally forgiving Britney for what happened in Reindeer Games

-An opening… pic.twitter.com/O057pafIvl — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) January 1, 2025

In her own interview, Britney said she never fully trusted she and Danielle would go to the end together: "Maybe I was her number one," she told Entertainment Weekly. "That very well may be true, but it didn't feel like it to me there."

She also revealed that sending Danielle home was a tough decision. "I have watched her seasons. I know the type of player she is," Britney said of Danielle. "If [she] and Xavier are talking about getting rid of me, no hesitation. She will get rid of me. No questions asked. So I knew that about her, but it still was so hard for me to do because of how much I really love her as a fan of the show and how much she had done for Big Brother as a program."

Danielle will "never forget" Britney's betrayal.

That brings us to Season 3 of The Traitors US, where Danielle and Britney finally come face to face for the first time since Big Brother: Reindeer Games. The reunion is emotional, with both women breaking down in tears as they confront the blindside for the first time.