Everything You Need To Know About How and When To Watch 'The Traitors' Season 3 The previous seasons and episodes of 'The Traitors' are available to stream now. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 10 2025, 2:00 p.m. ET Source: Euan Cherry/Peacoc

Long before Season 3 of The Traitors premiered, the cast list was released. Fans were eager to see reality TV stars like Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Survivor's "Boston" Rob Mariano compete against each other and try to weed out who the traitors of the season are. But what is the episode release schedule for The Traitors Season 3?

Article continues below advertisement

Because the show is available to stream and it doesn't air regularly on a network TV channel, or even a cable channel, it's important to note when and how to catch each new episode. The Traitors isn't a show that you can really miss without losing some of the information needed to figure out who to trust as a viewer and who not to root for.

Source: Euan Cherry/Peacoc

Article continues below advertisement

The episode release schedule for 'The Traitors' Season 3 is easy to follow.

After the first three episodes were released on Peacock, the rest were planned to drop the same time and day each week to follow a mostly predictable pattern. And the good news is that, if you need to go back and watch an episode again or you (gasp) miss one right after it drops, you can do that on the app. But it's definitely key to keep up with The Traitors as much as possible.

New episodes air every Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on Peacock. The schedule for Season 3 of The Traitors begins with the first three episodes, which dropped on Peacock on Jan. 9. From there, new episodes will premiere at the same time each Thursday on the streaming platform. So as long as you have access to Peacock, you'll be able to watch new episodes of The Traitors as soon as they're available.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Euan Cherry/Peacoc

Is 'The Traitors' on regular TV?

If you don't have access to Peacock, NBC is making it easy on you this season to catch up. Well, sort of. On Jan. 20, NBC will air the first two episodes of the season at 8 p.m. EST and 9:30 p.m. EST. it's not unclear if NBC will then continue to drop the season's episodes after that weekly. But even if so, the best way to catch new episodes and be caught up with The Traitors is to stream them on Peacock.

When is 'The Traitors' Season 3 finale?