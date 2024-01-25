Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Peacock Season 1 Contestant Kate Chastain Reclaims the Small Screen in Season 2 of 'The Traitors' In Season 1 of 'The Traitors,' Kate Chastain successfully reached the finale but, unfortunately, ended up being the final contestant voted out. By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 25 2024, Published 4:12 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Guess who's heading back to Scotland? If you missed the memo, Below Deck alum Kate Chastain, who competed in Season 1 of The Traitors, is strutting back onto the Peacock reality show for another shot at the grand prize!

Before the excitement of her eagerly awaited return unfolds, marked for the January 25 episode as per People, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit the glamour and drama of Season 1 of The Traitors. For those in need of a quick recap, read on to uncover the unforgettable moments from Kate's journey during the show's first season.

Source: Peacock

What happened to Kate Chastain in Season 1 of 'The Traitors'?

Kate Chastain, with her no-nonsense attitude and close connections to the early ousted contestants, finds herself in the crosshairs of fellow "faithfuls" who try to kick her out of the castle. Meanwhile, the sneaky "traitors" scheme in the shadows, using Kate as their unsuspecting pawn.

But rather than resisting the drama, she decides to make it her own by not-so-subtly bowing out and encouraging the group to give her the boot. Surprisingly, they hold off until the grand finale of Season 1 to bid Kate farewell.

Source: Peacock (L-R) Angelica Conti, Kate Chastain, Geraldine Moreno, Stephanie Lagrossa Kendrick, and Quentin Giles.

Following the show's release, Kate spoke with Vanity Fair and discussed her time in this cutthroat competition. "I had trust issues going in, which I think everybody should have," she told the outlet. "I don't trust anybody that has a French bulldog. I don't trust anybody who's a vegan. I don't trust anybody who backs into a parking spot. I do not trust people for all sorts of reasons. So I didn't trust anybody in the castle. Because, PS, the name of the show is Traitors."

As if that isn't enough drama, Kate, fed up with the game and her fellow competitors (who keep threatening to banish her), decides to crank things up. In a bold move, she throws a mission off the rails, sending thousands of hard-earned dollars swirling away from the prize pot. Can you really blame her, though?!

"It was clear that I was never going to see that prize money, most likely. I don't love physical exertion, and I certainly don't love doing physical exertion to earn other people money who are lying to my face," Kate said of her decision to sabotage the challenge. "It was hard for me to get around that. And I think my peak frustration happened around the barrels on the mountainside because I was tired of being made into the bad guy but also expected to do work."

Kate was caught off guard when asked to join Season 2 of 'The Traitors.'

Kate's comeback is shrouded in mystery for the remaining Season 2 contestants, providing a delightful mid-season surprise. But the shockwaves of her return aren't just hitting them; Kate herself is utterly floored by the unexpected twist of finding herself back in the Scottish Highlands.

*adds ‘walking on gravel in stilettos’ to resume***



I return to #TheTraitorsUS tonight on @Peacock at 9p ET/6p PT! pic.twitter.com/RBmEDYt6Sd — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) January 25, 2024

"What makes my return to The Traitors so exciting is that no one saw it coming … myself included!" Kate told People in January 2024, emphasizing that she never thought she'd get the chance to play again.