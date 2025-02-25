Carolyn Wiger's $100K Check from Sia Resurfaces as She Competes on 'The Traitors' Sia awarded $100,000 to Carolyn Wiger for being her "favorite" 'Survivor' player ever. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 25 2025, 1:18 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @car0lynr0se

For several years, award-winning singer and songwriter Sia delighted numerous Survivor contestants by awarding her "Sia Prize." Each season, she would give a cash bonus to her favorite player, ranging from $14,000 to $100,000.

In a memorable moment, Sia gifted Survivor 44 contestant Carolyn Wiger a whopping $100,000. Wow, that's such an incredible and heartwarming gesture, don't you think?! The sweet gesture is making waves online again in February 2025, especially with the Survivor alum back in the limelight for her time on Season 3 of Peacock's hit reality show The Traitors.

Sia once gave $100,000 to 'The Traitors' player Carolyn Wiger.

First things first, we want to clarify that Sia did NOT give Carolyn Wiger $100,000 for her appearance on The Traitors. The generous cash prize was awarded during her time on Survivor, but it's resurfacing in conversations on social media now due to Carolyn's recent stint on The Traitors.

In May 2023, Carolyn appeared on Rob Has a Podcast to reflect on time on Season 44 of Survivor. During that episode, Sia made a surprise call and shared her admiration for Carolyn, saying, "I just loved watching you and I loved how authentic you are. You are, by far, my favorite player in forever, and I wanted to offer you $100,000 for you and your son because I know that you have been struggling."

Then, on Feb. 24, 2025, podcast host Eric Williams shared a clip from his latest interview with Carolyn, which took place after her elimination from the Feb. 20, 2025, episode of The Traitors. In the interview, Eric brought up the moment when Sia gifted Carolyn $100,000.

Carolyn, visibly emotional, responded, "I'm gonna cry right now because, truly, there's been so much in my life that I've gone through. It truly gave me an out to a horrible situation. It gave me the confidence to finally ... stand up for myself."

Eric, touched by her words, remarked that Sia essentially gave Carolyn "a lifeline" and expressed how powerful her story was. He added, "What makes me so touched by the story and your vulnerability is it did not come from you going on Wheel of Fortune — which there's no shade to people who do that — but it came from you going on a show, and then you just did not apologize [for you who are]."

Carolyn Wiger has become a fan-favorite in the world of reality TV.

After gaining fan-favorite status on Survivor, Carolyn Wiger joined Season 3 of The Traitors. She started as one of the original Traitors, but quickly found herself at the bottom, as her opinions were often dismissed during discussions on who to "murder."

It's only logical that Carolyn Wiger, one of the most unique people in reality TV history, would have one of the most unique Traitor reveals



Also, Danielle sinking to the ground quaking was the cherry on top of that absolutely dominating performance #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/cyRemyRdaH — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) February 21, 2025

Luckily, Carolyn's eccentric and sociable personality helped her blend in with the Faithfuls, providing her with a layer of protection during the Round Table. However, fellow Traitor Danielle Reyes soon began targeting Carolyn, portraying her as an unreliable ally, which set off a season-long rivalry between the two women.