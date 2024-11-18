'RHOSLC' Star Lisa Barlow Claimed Sitting in Coach Made Her Feel Like A "Sardine"

Although the Real Housewives franchise is a guilty pleasure for many, it's also an endless parade of divas living their best, most luxurious lives. From designer clothes to jaw-dropping homes, the housewives are all about living in the elite world — and they settle for nothing less.

Speaking of housewives, let's talk about The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow. On the Nov. 13, 2024 episode, Lisa revealed something that definitely falls under the "diva" category: She refuses to fly coach. But why? Here's what you need to know.

Why doesn't Lisa Barlow fly coach?

In the episode, Lisa Barlow found herself in a heated exchange with fellow cast member Bronwyn Newport over… her seat. The drama kicked off during a trip to Palm Springs to celebrate Bronwyn and her husband Todd Bradley's anniversary. However, things took a turn on the return flight to Salt Lake City when Lisa wasn't exactly thrilled with her seating arrangement.

Lisa threw some shade at the New York-based brand Coach, making her feelings crystal clear: "Um, I don't carry Coach, and I don't fly coach," she quipped on the show. "No one wants to be the last one to get off the plane." So there you have it — Lisa Barlow doesn't fly coach because she's not about to be stuck in the back of the plane, waiting to leave like a mere mortal!

Lisa Barlow's freakout over being put in coach on the flight back from Palm Springs is quintessential "Real Housewives," so if you're going to complain that she's being snobby or elitist... I think you're watching the wrong program. #RHOSLC — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) November 15, 2024

According to Bronwyn, sitting in coach was simply the only option available. During the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show, she explained, "There's only so many things I can control, [not] how many seats in first class there are and how many have been bought before I go to purchase tickets.”

Bronwyn added, "I mean, there's so many things I could say. I took Lisa on a plane. I had a gift for her. I had a gift for her husband. We had a house. I took them to Indy. I had a chef." But still, somehow, the biggest takeaway was that Lisa had to sit in coach. She added with a laugh, "For a long time, I thought that Lisa and I were equally as boujie, equally as spoiled. I thought it was funny between the two of us."

Unfortunately, the drama didn't stop there. Bronwyn threw some major shade at Lisa, claiming that the Real Housewives star forces her glam team to fly coach: "If Lisa's so opposed to coach, why does she put her glam team in coach?" she questioned, adding that her own glam team "flies first class."

She continued, "If Lisa wanted to, there were plenty of options. There's a Porsche dealership. She could've gone and bought herself a f--king car and driven herself home if she had $80,000 to buy a car. She could've got herself a plane for $30,000. She could've paid and stayed at the house another night."

"There are options for Lisa and her unlimited budget to do whatever she wanted to. On my dime? I put her in coach," Bronwyn stated. "If that's the end of our friendship from her perspective, totally fine." Meanwhile, Lisa had her own take on the experience, joking on the RHOSLC After Show that sitting in coach made her feel like a "sardine."