'RHOSLC's' Bronwyn Newport Shared Why She and Her Rich Older Husband Never Signed a Prenup

A Real Housewives star once made the arguable point, "Money can't buy you class." However, significant wealth can buy you anything else, though the rich seemingly pay the price of people around them dabbling into the intentions behind their fortunes. In Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, one of the Bravo series' newbies, Bronwyn Newport, has experienced unsolicited comments about her extravagant life with her husband, Todd Bradley.

When we met Bronwyn, 39 in the Season 5 premiere, she explained that Todd, 65, is 26 years her senior. The pair has turned a few heads among the style influencer's new friend group, as some questioned her motives in marrying him. Bronwyn set the record straight about why she married her husband and confirmed it had nothing to do with his $24 million net worth, though his earnings didn't hurt. The reality star also addressed the elephant in the room: does she have a prenup?

Does Bronwyn Newport from 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' have a prenup?

While some people in Bronwyn's husband's position would be screaming, "We want prenups!" she confirmed that wasn't neither her nor Todd's concern when they got married. In an Oct. 9 episode of RHOSLC, her co-stars decided it was time to discuss her and her husband's relationship amongst the group.

During a trip to Milwaukee, new RHOSLC friend Britani Bateman asked Bronwyn if she was attracted to Todd because he was her type or because he could afford anything she desired. Bronwyn addressed the assumption of her being a gold digger and mentioned that Todd completely trusts her, which is why they neglected to sign a prenuptial agreement.

"When I met Todd, I was working in finance myself," Bronwyn explained to the ladies. "And if Todd and I got divorced tomorrow, I would not have access to most of the stuff Todd has, because Todd and I are genuinely in a real relationship that does include a physical attraction, it includes a mental attraction, and it includes best friendship." "And I wouldn't take Todd to the cleaners," she added. "Which is why we don't have a prenup."

Although Bronwyn stated she wouldn't have access to Todd's finances if they were to divorce, the ladies were still in disbelief that he didn't get lawyers involved to protect the assets he accumulated after years of working in business, tech, and finance. Heather Gay said she couldn't believe a "savvy businessman" like Todd wouldn't ask her to sign a prenup. Bronwyn told her co-star the move was an example of their "genuine" love.

"Todd is such a savvy businessman, that do you think my snarky lame a-- hoodwinked him?" she asked. "Todd is so successful that he has all these assets to protect and he didn't see that I was coming as a gold digger? There's something genuine between Todd and I, and he sees it."

Whitney Rose supported Bronwyn through her "gold digger" allegations on 'RHOSLC.'

Bronwyn swiftly defended herself against Britani during the cast's dinner. She told Britani that she felt her questions about her attraction to Todd was a "low blow" and said in a confessional interview that she felt the conversation about her being a gold digger or "evil stepmother" was "boring" and would've rather Britani had taken a dig at her nose jobs than a stale "read" about her marriage.

Whitney Rose said in another confessional scene that she also felt Britani implying Bronwyn was a gold digger was a tired trope.

She explained that she dealt with the same feedback during her marriage to Justin Rose and scolded her cousin Heather's pal for exhibiting the same mean girl behavior with Bronwyn.

"I see what Britani's doing, she's doing the classic stereotype 'Bronwyn is a gold digger,' and I don't like it," Whitney said. "It's happened to me. I've been accused of being a gold digger because Justin is 18 years older than me, and it's not true. You love who you love. And it's really frustrating because it tends to happen with people who, kind of, really want what you have."