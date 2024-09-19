Bronwyn Newport Is "Six Months Younger" Than One of Her Husband, Todd Bradley's Sons

The highly anticipated premiere of Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City aired on Wednesday, Sept. 18, and it certainly didn't disappoint. It gave fans all of the messiness the Bravo franchise is known for, plus the beginning of Mary Cosby's shady return to the show as a full-time housewife. During the premiere, fans met several new wives and friends, including one with a keen eye and passion for fashion: Bronwyn Newport.

Bronwyn joined the group through her and Lisa Barlow's close friendship. While the RHOSLC OG brought her into the fold, she's been proven she has a story that allows her to hold her own. In addition to being a successful Broadway producer and fashion influencer, her husband, Richard "Todd" Bradley, adores her. Bronwyn and Todd's relationship is also a bit eccentric, as the couple shares an age difference that might bother other people, but they don't seem to mind.

What is Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley's age difference?

During her RHOSLC debut, Bronwyn was candid about the age difference between her and her much older husband. The couple, who married in 2016, share a 26-year age difference, with her being 39 and her "very successful" techie husband being 65. On the Season 5 premiere, Bronwyn shared how she and Todd didn't let their age gap get in the way of them falling for each other.

"When we were first getting to know each other, I never felt this huge discrepancy in our ages," Bronwyn said. "I don't wake up every day and say, 'Good morning Todd, who is 26 years older than me.'"

Source: Bravo

While Bronwyn didn't see an issue with her being a younger woman pursuing an older man, she admitted on the show that their age difference has made things awkward on more than one occasion, especially regarding Todd's kids. In a scene from the premiere, the newbie shared that she's around the same age as her husband's children from his previous marriage and is six years younger than one of them.

"So my husband doesn't love when I say this, but my stepson is older than me," Bronwyn told her castmates at Lisa Barlow's Valentine's Day party, adding, "by six months."

Bronwyn said she received comments that she's a "trophy wife" before joining 'RHOSLC'

Bronywyn and Todd's relationship seems to work, even if they have haters judging them at every turn. She told the group that, despite them being married for almost a decade, some still call her her husband's "trophy wife," with some questioning if her looks qualified her for the already insulting title.

"Everybody thought I wasn't cute enough to be a trophy wife when we got married," she shared. "And I was like, 'I'm still here, ten years later."

The couple's family also includes Bronwyn's 17-year-old daughter, Gwen, who she raised as a single mother before Todd came into their lives. The new Bravolebrity sprinkles in moments with her blended family on Instagram, and fans will see more of them as the season continues.