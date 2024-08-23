New 'RHOSLC' Friend, Meili Workman Has A Big, Happy Family

With the Season 5 cast of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City officially finalized, fans want to know as much as possible about the new people joining the fray. The fifth season marks the return of Mary Cosby as a full-time Housewife again, in addition to three new women in the cast. Bronwyn Newport is a long-time friend of Lisa Barlow and joins the show as a new Housewife. There are also two new Friends of the Housewives: Britani Bateman and Meili Workman, who will hopefully bring even more energy.

Britani joins the show as a friend of Heather Gay, while Meili is joining the cast as a friend of Whitney Rose's. According to her Bravo bio, Meili "has her hands full as a model with four young children and husband. As she and her husband work to keep their romantic spark alive while raising their children, Meili is re-finding her identity outside of motherhood." Having a career while also raising four kids under the age of 12 is certainly no picnic. So, who are Meili Workman's four kids?

Meili and Ty Workman are the proud parents of two girls and two boys.

Meili is the proud mom of four kids: 10-year-old Averie, 8-year-old Asher, 3-year-old Indie, and 2-year-old Acre. Her Instagram page is full of fun family photos in the mix of insanely stunning photos of herself. Based on the photos on her Instagram page, Meili and Ty seem to keep their kids busy and engaged in a variety of activities. Their youngest child, Acre, is the only one not enrolled in school yet. Given how young her kids are and how close together she had them, Meili has gone through a lot.

Meili has been open about sharing the struggles of being a mom on her social media pages.

Meili shares a lot of her life on social media, and while it all looks beautiful and perfect, she doesn't shy away from the imperfect moments either, getting real about post-partum life with four kids. In one post after giving birth to baby Acre, Meili said, "The house is a mess, the dishes and laundry have not been done, we’ve eaten out more times than I can count, I’ve bled on our white linen couches and have filled a trash bag full of MY diapers. Yet, our hearts have never been so full."

Meili Workman is joining 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' cast as a friend of Whitney Rose.