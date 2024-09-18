'RHOSLC' Newbie Britani Bateman Keeps Her "On and Off" Marriage Away From Social Media

Article continues below advertisement

There’s also a new friend of Britani Bateman. Britani, who joined the show through her friend Heather, is predicted to be the series’ new Monica Garcia. And like the former RHOSLC star, fans are curious about the newbie’s love life. Thankfully, there seems to be an interesting story regarding that topic. Here’s the scoop.

Source: Bravo

Is Britani Bateman from 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' dating anyone?

Britani's love life is likely why she's only a "friend" of RHOSLC and not a full-time cast member. As Housewives fans know, friends of the show still make a solid living from being on the show without having to open their entire lives up to the world. Britani probably wanted fans to stay away from her husband, John Scott Underwood, who she keeps away from the spotlight.

According to Reality Tea, Britani and John have been married for several years and co-founded their business, PURE Productions, a destination production company that focuses on global incentive trips. The couple also has five children, though you won't see much of the family's adventures together on social media unless she scrubbed everything before RHOSLC like a proper reality star.

As far as we can see, she doesn't post much about her children, and there's no content about her with John. John could have some photos of him and Brittani on his Instagram account, but, unfortunately, it's set to private. The news of her having a husband debunks rumors from The Blonde Puerto Rican that stated in August that she has an "on-again, off-again boyfriend."

According to the fan page, Angie will deliver some unsettling news about the boyfriend, who we're assuming in John, as the season progesses.

Source: Bravo

Britani Bateman is rumored to have recorded her 'RHOSLC' cast members while filming Season 5.

Although RHOSLC fans might not see Britani spill much tea about her marriage and family, she is set to be as memorable of a friend as those who came before her. Some fans think she could even be behind one of the season's buzzed-about scandals.

On Sept. 16, 2024, reality TV podcaster Gibson Johns shared a screenshot of Meredith accusing one of the castmates of recording the group. In the scene, Meredith yells at the woman, "I don't want you around me! You record my friends! Gibson shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he predicted the woman was Britani because Meredith yelled at a brunette and Lisa, the only other brunette in the cast, would never cross her again.

It looks like it might be new friend of Britani who is the one who gets accused of secretly recording people this season... #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/faqvZ6YRHQ — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) September 18, 2024

"It looks like it might be the new friend of Britani who is the one who gets accused of secretly recording people this season..." Gibson wrote. While we won't know for sure if she is the mole, many fans agreed it looked like her. Between her possible secret marriage and alleged sneaky ways, Britani will be a hoot this season!