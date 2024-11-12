Whitney Rose and Lisa Barlow's Feud Extends Beyond 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is arguably Lisa Barlow's crowning achievement. She has managed to be at the center of some drama while also wowing fans and having many declare her as the queen of the show. Whether or not that's accurate, Lisa's drama with Whitney Rose has certainly put her front and center more often than not. And now, outside of the show, Whitney has made claims about receiving some not so nice text messages from Lisa.

It all started when Whitney accused Lisa of being a villain. Then, she began to believe that Lisa started the rumor about Whitney's jewelry line using products from the wholesale website Alibaba. And after Whitney insinuated and Lisa isn't a good mom with comments about her younger son playing video games until the late hours of the night, Lisa felt personally attacked. Now, it seems, their feud is continuing, and Whitney has said that she hopes to lay it all out in the open at the reunion.

Whitney Rose said Lisa Barlow sent her mean text messages.

When Whitney appeared in an episode of Watch What Happens Live, she opened up about an update regarding her feud with Lisa. And, according to Whitney, Lisa has continued to lash out at her outside of the show, away from cameras. "I had to block her phone number because she would send me the most horrific text messages," Whitney shared with host Andy Cohen. "So I just blocked her." She added that she'll "see her at [the] reunion."

Whitney didn't dive deeper into what the alleged text messages said, but there has been a a consistent back and forth between the RHOSLC ladies. This includes Whitney's husband Justin Rose pouring out brand new bottles of tequila from Lisa's brand, though on the show Whitney didn't seem on board with that move. Still, it shows how far the divide has come between Whitney and Lisa, and if they've blocked each other, the reunion may be the first time they see or talk to each other in literal months.

Whitney accused Lisa of spreading the Alibaba jewelry rumor.

The drama between Lisa and Whitney didn't start when Whitney accused Lisa of spreading the Alibaba rumor. However, it remains something that Whitney clung to on the show. And as each blow comes, both below the belt and not, Lisa and Whitney's feud continues. One thing fans can be sure of, though, is that their warring won't end with one of them leaving the show.