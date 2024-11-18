'RHOSLC' Star Bronwyn Newport's Husband Todd Bradley Sued for Several Alleged Dog Attacks

Viewers of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City have been intrigued by Season 5 newbie Bronwyn Newport. The style influencer's whimsical fashions and reading skills, and personal story of being kicked out of college after getting pregnant has made her one of the newbies to watch in fans' eyes. Bronwyn's relationship with her husband, Todd Bradley, has also caught our attention. Initially, the couple turned heads due to their 26-year age difference.

As the season continued, fans have discussed Todd and Bronywn as a couple, especially after their 10th anniversary trip with the group went awry, which she reflected on via Instagram soon after the Nov. 13 episode aired. Now, even more eyes are on the couple as several lawsuits claiming their dogs attacked them. Here's everything we know.

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport's husband was sued by a delivery driver who claims she was "attacked, bitten, and scratched" by their dog.

Bronwyn and Todd have often flaunted their six family dogs. The couple owns six boxers — Zoe, Claire, Francis, Petey Remy and Freddie — who RHOSLC fans saw on several occasions. In one scene, Heather Gay was visibly disgusted by the amount of dog fecal matter she saw while visiting Todd and Bronwyn's new home.

Apparently, Heather isn't the only one disturbed by their four-legged friends. According to a November 2024 report from The U.S. Sun, Todd has been sued twice for a total of $360,000 due to their dogs' behavior.

In February 2024, Todd, whose real name is Richard Todd Bradley, was sued by an Instacart employee. The court docs state that the delivery driver "was suddenly attacked by one of Bradley's dogs" while delivering an order on his property. The driver claimed she was "attacked, bitten, and scratched” by the dog and didn't name which one attacked her. In her filing, she requested he pay her "no less than $60,000" in "special and general damages" that will be determined at trial.

Todd requested that the case be dismissed with prejudice, meaning the Instacart shopper wouldn't be able to try the case again in court. He denied her claims that she was "suddenly attacked" by his dog and denied her claims due to “lack of sufficient knowledge and information.” Todd also claimed in his response that the woman was barred from recovering damages for a number of reasons, including that damages were the “direct and proximate result of intervening and superseding events.”

Source: Bravo

Todd Bradley faced a similar lawsuit in 2022 for $30,000.

As of this writing, Todd's February 2024 dog attack case remains ongoing. However, the case wasn't the first time the tech executive has landed in court over his dogs. In April 2023, an Amazon employee sued him for $300,000 in special and general damages from an incident that happened at the Bradleys' house in April 2022.

Much like the case with the Instacart employee, the Amazon driver claimed he sustained "significant physical injuries, suffering both special and general damages including, but not limited to medical expenses, pain and suffering, mental anguish, emotional trauma, permanent disfigurement, loss of earning capacity, lost wages, and loss of capacity and enjoyment of life."

The employee also claimed Todd was aware that the dogs bit or attacked other people in the neighborhood but did "nothing to contain his dogs or prevent them from attacking” him. Bronwyn's husband didn't respond or the complaint or motion for summary judgment in court as he did with the February 2024 case. In October 2023, the case was dismissed with prejudice "due to inactivity.”