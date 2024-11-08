What Does 'RHOSLC's' Todd Bradley Do for a Living? Behind the Reality TV Star

A lot of eyes are on Season 5 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. This is especially true for Bronwyn Newport and her husband, Robert "Todd" Bradley. More specifically, many have a hard time overlooking the glaring age gap of 26 years. Naturally, one big question that comes to mind for many Bravo fans is simple: What does RHOSLC’s Todd Bradley do for a living?

Known for his extensive experience in the business world, Todd isn’t your typical reality TV star. Turns out, he has a career path rooted in both the finance and technology sectors. Keep reading as we dive a bit deeper into who Bronwyn’s husband is and what he does for a living.

What does Todd Bradley from 'RHOSLC' do for a living?

Todd is a seasoned businessman with decades of experience in leadership roles within the technology and finance sectors. As previously reported by Distractify, he served as Executive Vice President at Hewlett-Packard, where he played a pivotal role in the company’s growth and development.

Afterward, Todd transitioned to Mozido, a mobile payments company, where he held the position of CEO. In this role, he worked on innovative mobile payment solutions aimed at making digital finance more accessible worldwide.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he currently works part-time as a board member for Commvault, a prominent data protection and management software company. His involvement with Commvault allows him to stay connected to the tech world while managing his other commitments. With his extensive experience, he’s regarded as a respected figure in business, particularly in technology and data management.

How exactly did Todd and his wife Bronwyn meet?

Unfortunately, the exact details involving Todd and Bronwyn’s relationship is shrouded in mystery. According to BravoTV, the couple met during a lunch that was not planned, and Todd captivated Bronwyn with his sense of humor. She said she found him to be "hysterically funny." The connection between the two was instant and intense. So, it didn’t take long for things to get serious between the lovebirds.

What Bravo fans do know is that the couple officially got married in 2016. They, however, have kept most of the details about their wedding private. Surprisingly, Todd and Bronwyn do not have a prenuptial agreement in place. Bronwyn has openly called attention to this fact and pointed out that it speaks to the deep level of trust the two have for each other. She insisted: "And I wouldn't take Todd to the cleaners, which is why we don't have a prenup."

