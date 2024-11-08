'RHOSLC' Star Brownwyn Newport Has Been Called a Gold Digger — What's Her Net Worth?

Fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City were skeptical about the show's fifth season. After the "Receipts. Proof. Timeline. Screenshots" of it all, Monica Garcia exited, leaving many to wonder if Season 4's greatness was a fluke. Fortunately, that couldn't have been far from the case.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to the drama between the wives and their husbands this season, a new star, Bronwyn Newport, brought a colorful glow to Season 5. Bronwyn joined the series, flaunting her unique and expensive fashions while pulling at fans' heartstrings with her story of being a young, single mom to her daughter, Gwen, and her seemingly charmed life with her mega-rich husband, Todd Bradley.

While Bronwyn doesn't shy away from the fact she and her husband can afford most things, she's fought back against allegations from her cast members and viewers that she's a gold digger and didn't marry her much-older hubby for love. Before marrying Todd, Bronwyn already had multiple streams of income. So, what's the Bravolebrity's net worth? Let's find out!

Article continues below advertisement

What is 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star's Bronwyn Newport's net worth?

Bronwyn's exact net worth is unknown. However, StyleCaster predicts she's worth approximately $1 million based on her day jobs. The outlet reports that Bronwyn's estimated earnings from being a fashion blogger would bring her that amount, assuming she earns as much per post as her Housewives peer, RHONY star Sai de Silva. Sai reportedly also makes $1 million from blogging.

Article continues below advertisement

Bronwyn said on RHOSLC that she had a job in finance before meeting her husband. After they married in 2016, she began working as a Broadway producer, though it's unclear how much her salary was in that position. Her estimated net worth also doesn't include Bronwyn's current RHOSLC salary, as Bravo fans know the network keeps those details under, under wraps.

Bronwyn Newport Reality Star, Fashion Blogger, Broadway Producer Net worth: $1 Million Bronwyn Newport is a star of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and joined the series in Season 5. Birth date: Sept. 14, 1985 Birth place: Brazil Birth name: Bronwyn Alison Newport Marriages: Todd Bradley (m. 2016) Children: Gwen Education: Brigham Young University

Article continues below advertisement

Bronwyn Newport's husband, Todd Bradley's net worth is significantly larger than hers.

Bronwyn's net worth is impressive to anyone who isn't a millionaire. However, it's significantly lower than her husband, Todd Bradley's. Todd's net worth comes from his years of experience in finance and tech and is approximately $24 million. Still, Bronwyn has insisted she and her husband's marriage has nothing to do with how much he can afford to spend on her. As she explained to her cast members during an Oct. 9, 2024 episode, she could take full advantage of Todd's millions, but chooses not to.

"When I met Todd, I was working in finance myself," she explained to the group during a trip to Milwaukee, Wis. "And if Todd and I got divorced tomorrow, I would not have access to most of the stuff Todd has, because Todd and I are genuinely in a real relationship that does include a physical attraction, it includes a mental attraction, and it includes best friendship."

Article continues below advertisement

Bronwyn explained that her and Todd's relationship was so solid that they "don't have a prenup." The revelation stunned the group, though the newbie stressed that her husband was in utter control. "Todd is such a savvy businessman that do you think my snarky lame a-- hoodwinked him?" Bronwyn asked. "Todd is so successful that he has all these assets to protect, and he didn't see that I was coming as a gold digger? There's something genuine between Todd and I, and he sees it."