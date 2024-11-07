'RHOSLC's' Britani Bateman's Sometimes Boyfriend Jared Osmond Is on at Least 1 Dating App

While the drama amongst The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City group has kept fans intrigued over the years, most 'wives benefit from having an interesting personal story that makes it easier to root for them to stay on the show. Season 5 new friend of the show, Britani Bateman, has enough pot-stirring skills and personal drama to bring her closer to a snowflake in a future season.

Article continues below advertisement

When viewers first met Britani, she was rebuilding her life after her March 2023 divorce from John Scott Underwood. Part of her journey was moving on with her on-again off-again boyfriend, Jared Osmond. And yes, he's one of those Osmonds, he's Donny Osmond's nephew. Britani introduced her and Jared's tumultuous relationship during the RHOSLC Season 5 premiere. Since then, she's shared that an upsetting discovery about him made the Bravo newbie decide it was time for them to end things for good.

Article continues below advertisement

'RHOSLC' Britani Bateman said she and Jared Osmond broke up after she found out he was still using dating apps.

Britani and Jared's on-again, off-again relationship is off, at least as of this writing. In October 2023, she announced on the RHOSLC Season 5 after show that they had split up for good after she found out that he was still on the dating apps despite publicly dating Britani.

"We've been broken up for about three months," she told Lisa Barlow on the after show. "Again, I found shady stuff going on behind my back and I broke up with him. What was it this time? He was on a dating app and wouldn't show me his phone."

Article continues below advertisement

Britani's claim that Jared was on a dating app proved not to be another rumor. On Nov. 3, 2024, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of Jared on a dating app where he referred to himself as a "Dragon Slayer." "Should I swipe right? (Kidding!)" the user jokingly asked. "I guess things didn't work out with Britani or they are on another break?"

Article continues below advertisement

Several Reddit commenters discussed the screenshot and said it was another example of how "cringe" he was for making the dating app account and his "Dragon Slayer" label. On the after show, Lisa said she wasn't surprised he was still shopping around, since she said she didn't believe the man she described as a "flirt king" was fully invested in his and Britani's relationship.

"You can be in love with someone or love someone, but they're totally different. So I'm like, 'Do you love Britani? Are you in love with Britani?'" Lisa told Britani, adding Jared's reaction. "He said he loves you. And I go, 'But are you in love with her?' Because that's a really big thing. It's a distinction. And I can't remember what the final [answer] was, but I just didn't like him even more."

Article continues below advertisement

Britani and Jared have had multiple breakups in less than one year of dating.

Britani's latest confirmation that she and Jared are dunzo is far from their first time parting ways. In the RHOSLC Season 5 premiere, she said the couple has broken up several times over the course of only being together for eight months. However, Britani admitted she can't stay away from Jared for too long.

Article continues below advertisement

"Jared and I have been dating eight months, and we've broken up 16 times, I want to say... I feel like I'm on this hamster wheel of dating other people, breaking up, and getting back together," she said. "It's like, 'Ugh, I'm a crazy person,' but there's just something about him. Mm, he's yummy."

Told you guys #RHOSLC ❄️❄️❄️



Got these screenshots from a follower pic.twitter.com/2QY1kfCqYs — Mary Cosby Fan Page (@Mary_CosbyFan) October 2, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

While Britani found it difficult to free herself of Jared, he had no problem with them taking a break. On Oct. 2, Bravo fan account @marycosbyfan reposted screenshots of him dragging his sometimes girlfriend via DMs. Jared said he felt Britani was purposely looking for drama while filming the show and said she wouldn't have been selected for RHOSLC had he not agreed to film.