Jared Osmond's DMs About Britani Bateman Give Fans a Major Relationship Update

Even though Britani Bateman had ties to the cast of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City before she was brought in as a friend in Season 5, she comes with her own drama that has viewers asking questions. The drama comes in the form of her on again/off again boyfriend Jared Osmond, who Heather Gay calls Mormon royalty thanks to his famous family. But outside of all of that, are Britani Bateman and Jared Osmond still dating now?

Their issues fall on Jared's changing opinion on how open and how exclusive they are. Britani also can't seem to decide where she stands with him or where she wants him to stand with her. Maybe it's the cameras that make everything that much more intense, but somewhere along the way, Jared and Britani's relationship became extremely dramatic for them. Here's where they stand now.

Are Britani Bateman and Jared Osmond still dating after 'RHOSLC'?

If what Jared has said about Britani after filming the show is any indication of where they are now, it's safe to say that Britani and Jared continue to be broken up. In screenshots of DMs allegedly sent by Jared to someone else that were shared by a RHOSLC gossip account on X, the Osmond family member shared some scathing comments about his ex-girlfriend. According to the screenshots, Jared claimed that Britani was only cast because of him. He also said that Britani "adds so much drama for no reason." Ouch.

"For the record, Britani has a job on the show because I decided to go on," he said in one of the DM screenshots. "I give her relevance. I give her a talking point. She promised me that we wouldn't take our love on camera. That it would be best friends. Hence the reason for all the best friend comments. I went against my better judgment and I filmed with her thinking that she would hold to that. She did not, obviously."

Told you guys #RHOSLC ❄️❄️❄️



Got these screenshots from a follower pic.twitter.com/2QY1kfCqYs — Mary Cosby Fan Page (@Mary_CosbyFan) October 2, 2024

But, he clarified in another message, he has always been faithful to Britani and he has never been the one to end things. He added that he spoiled Britani for the duration of their relationship, even when he went on the show without knowing what to expect. But, according to Jared, Britani "is so damaged from her past relationships that she makes me out to be the bad guy."

How is Jared Osmond related to the other Osmonds?

For those who are still a little in the dark about Donny and Marie Osmond, they are a brother/sister duo who rose to fame as singers and actors. They also made headlines for being open about their Mormon faith. Jared is their nephew. His dad, Virl Osmond, is the pair's brother. Virl was also a singer and he was part of the musical group The Osmonds.