Bronwyn Newport Discovered Her Daughter Gwen's Dad Died on Facebook

While each Real Housewives franchise is filled with a few or a thousand scandals, most women cast for the show can agree that their children should stay out of the drama. However, many children involved in the Bravo franchise's shows have compelling stories they often share on their terms.

Article continues below advertisement

During Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, new housewife Bronwyn Newport has been open about her strained relationship with her daughter, Gwen's father's family. Bronwyn explained Gwen had been estranged from her ex's family, even after he died when Gwen was a toddler. In a Season 5 episode, the influencer shared details about Gwen's father's untimely death. Here's what to know.

Article continues below advertisement

How did 'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport's daughter Gwen's dad die?

Bronwyn joined RHOSLC in Season 5 through her longtime friend, Lisa Barlow. Before RHOSLC became an option for her, the fashionista was living her charmed life with her husband, Todd Bradley, and Gwen. But since being on the show, Bronwyn has shared that she and Gwen haven't always had it easy.

In an Oct. 16, 2024, episode, Bronwyn discussed Gwen's father during a spa day with Lisa. She shared how she was so distant from her ex's family that she discovered he died via Facebook. While Bronwyn didn't share how Gwen's dad died, she disclosed that it happened around the time her then-17-year-old daughter was "18 months or 2," which would've been around 2009. She explained that it was during that time she discovered he died via Facebook.

Article continues below advertisement

"I saw someone had commented on an obituary with a picture of Gwen's dad on it," Bronwyn recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, we don't have any more details on Gwen's dad's death besides the ones disclosed on RHOSLC. Bronwyn has not publicly shared her baby daddy's name, though we know he lived in Salt Lake City when they were together. During the RHOSLC episode, Lisa revealed that she's close friends with Gwen's father's family and encouraged them to make amends with Bronwyn for Gwen's sake.

"I said, 'What are the chances?' and she's like, 'It's time,'" Lisa told Bronwyn of her conversation with Gwen's dad's mother. "I think there's regret and hurt there. They were like, 'We want to be a part of Gwen's life and she wants to be a part of our life, we really want it.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Is Gwen close with her dad's family on 'RHOSLC?'

Bronwyn has said on RHOSLC that her pregnancy with Gwen caused a rift between her family and, ultimately, Gwen's dad's family. She became pregnant with Gwen at 19 while attending Bringham Young University in Salt Lake City. Bronwyn shared how, despite her family also being upset by her pregnancy, the response from Gwen's dad's parents left her feeling "awful and damaged and disgraced and shameful." She also said Gwen's dad opted not to be involved in her life before he died.

Article continues below advertisement

"I left there knowing I was going to have to do this by myself," Bronwyn told Lisa on RHOSLC. "I think he decided this was something that he wasn't gonna be a part of."

#RHOSLC: i have officially made up my mind. bronwyn has passed her first season test and we need her back next season. she is giving us everything we need in a housewife.pic.twitter.com/FqcSt2mgow — — C | A | M | E | R | O | N — (@its1stclassCAM) October 17, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

In a scene from the same Oct. 16 episode, Bronwyn tells Gwen that her paternal grandmother is interested in having a relationship with her "only if Gwen’s in a place in her life where she’s ready to accept them.” Her daughter admits she doesn't know if she's ready to build a relationship with her father's family yet but is open to having some connection to her late father.

Though fans didn't see if Gwen decided to meet with her father's family after the episode ended, Bronwyn said there will be closure on the situation. During her Watch What Happens Live debut on Oct. 16, the new snowflake holder said there will be more to come from their "difficult" conversation as the season unfolds.