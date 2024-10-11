'RHOSLC' Star Bronwyn Newport Responds to Britani Bateman's Shady Social Media Post

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is in full swing, and newcomer Bronwyn Newport is definitely turning heads! She's quickly become a fan favorite, but she's also found herself tangled in some drama with the other housewives.

During the October 9 episode, tensions escalated between her and fellow newbie Britani Bateman as they clashed over their relationships. The drama has since spilled over onto social media, and Bronwyn hasn't hesitated to respond to Britani's claims.

Source: Bravo (L-R): Britani Bateman, Bronwyn Newport, and Meili Workman.

Bronwyn responds to Britani's comments about her husband.

In the October 9 episode, Bronwyn and Britani face off in a heated exchange about their relationships. Bronwyn throws a jab, questioning whether Britani is really into her man or just attracted to his last name. Britani doesn’t back down, hitting back with a bold remark asking if Bronwyn got married purely for money.

While the episode was airing, Britani hopped on X (formerly Twitter) to claim she "just asked what everyone was thinking." Bronwyn wasn't about to let that slide — she soon took to her Instagram Story to call out her castmate for talking about her husband.

After Britani called out Bronwyn’s marriage, Bronwyn is firing back and spilling some tea 👀 #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/oEEAzxGnt1 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 10, 2024

"Tried it in Milwaukee and trying it again on Twitter?!? But not with the guts to tag me," Bronwyn wrote, per a screenshot in the RHOSLC subreddit. "Let's clear this up once and for all. She came to us repeatedly about her relationship issues. Her friends sitting next to me both said FIRST and often it was the Osmond connection she liked."

She added, "I, shocked that could ever be the case, asked, 'Is it really?!?!' Messy, sure. But also a chance for her to clear it up. Instead of being able to articulate a single thing she liked about that man, she tried to deflect onto my 10-year relationship, a marriage, that while has ups and downs, IS real."

Bronwyn concluded, "I gave her the freebie and didn't drag her to hell for mentioning my husband, who I had never spoken about to her. I answered her questions because I can. I can speak in depth about what I love about my husband. I'm sure this will earn me another foolish comment from her, but no amount of them is going to do what she hopes."

'Real Housewives' fans are #TeamBronwyn.

Since then, many diehard Real Housewives fans have rallied behind Bronwyn, expressing a strong desire to see her stick around the show a bit longer. After the last two episodes, I think Bronwyn earned a lot of points from most of us," one fan noted on Reddit. "She shot herself in the foot with the whole Whitney thing, but she has definitely redeemed herself and then some! I loved her calling out Heather and Lisa on their bulls--t, and her response to Britani! Ate her right tf up."

Britani got her little jab in, I’ll give her that. BUT Bronwyn stood on business and clapped back real quick and without a stutter. We love to see it. pic.twitter.com/IuR1gJwHwK — FitnessByBravo (@TotalMaxFitness) October 10, 2024

Another Reddit user chimed in, praising Bronwyn’s unique presence: "She's refreshing, has her own style, and is sharp and witty as f--k." "Bronwyn won me over with how classy and authentic her answer was when Brittani tried to deflect by asking Bronwyn if she was attracted to her husband," a third user penned.