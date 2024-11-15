Here's When Whitney Rose Could've "Reached out" to Monica Garcia Away From 'RHOSLC'

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's supersized episode included the trailer for the rest of Season 5. In the midseason trailer, viewers discovered that one of the most talked-about one-time Housewives around was Monica Garcia. As many RHOSLC fans know, Monica was fired from the show after it was revealed she was behind the Instagram troll account Reality Von Tease.

Since many of Monica's former co-stars were floored by her being behind the account, fans assumed they hadn't contacted her after she made her peace at the RHOSLC reunion. However, the Season 5 midseason trailer shows that she randomly received a ring from Whitney Rose to find some tea for her cousin, Heather Gay. The shocking reveal has many wondering when the RHOSLC OG found the time to contact her former co-star. So, when did Whitney contact Monica? Here's the scoop.

Source: Bravo

When did Whitney Rose contact Monica on 'RHOSLC' Season 5?

Whitney and Monica's relationship was rocky during Monica's first and only RHOSLC season (at least so far). After the Reality Von Tease debacle, their friendship appeared to be over for good, so many fans were shocked when Whitney admitted to talking to Monica some time off-camera, which she acknowledged after Heather asks her in the clip, "Who told you this s--t?" "I reached out to Monica," Whitney says while sipping a drink of water.

Although the moment was brief, fans discussed the reveal underneath the YouTube clip of the midseason trailer. One commenter said they weren't surprised Whitney and Monica were still in cahoots. "I knew Whitney's friendship wasn't over with Monica," the fan said."No shock, no horror."

As for when Whitney contacted Monica for the tea about Heather? That has yet to be determined. While we can't give an exact date of when the meetup happened, one exchange between them could've been what made the PRISM Jewelry founder to reach out to the House of Villains host. In February 2024, in an Instagram video shared by Bye Wig, Hello Drama, Monica shared on a live podcast that she and Whitney had an awkward exchange at BravoCon.

At the time, the world didn't know about Reality Von Tease, but Whitney did. Despite what Monica did, she said her former co-star seemed willing to put their past issues behind them after she and Heather declared they never wanted to be friends with her again at the reunion.

“All of a sudden, Whitney comes and sits by me, and it’s like when you see your ex, [like] what’s happening?" Monica recalled of the run-in. She was so nice. She was like, ‘Look whatever we have going on, I want you to know, like she was so sweet.”

Monica and Whitney's run-in and Whitney's reported attempt at changing their relationship were short-lived. In June 2024, she told Page Six she "talked to any of the other women," said they were all "holding on to their little alliance," and joked she had no choice but to "wish them well in hell." However, when Season 5 of RHOSLC premiered in September 2024, Monica was #TeamWhitney after several of her co-stars argued when Heather, Lisa Barlow, and Meredith Marks put her in the hot seat at Lisa's party.

Source: Bravo

"I….FUMING," Monica wrote while watching the premiere, per Reality Tea. "This is exactly why they didn’t want my a$$ there. Wouldn’t have happened on my watch, and they know that."

With Monica defending Whitney, they may have started talking between June and September. As always, we'll keep you posted once we discover the truth!