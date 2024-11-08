Monica Garcia Breaks Silence on Beauty Lab Lawsuit: "We Have so Much More to Worry About"

In early November 2024, a Utah judge sided with Heather Gay's Beauty Lab and ordered former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Monica Garcia to pay a little over $35,000 for an unpaid lip injection bill from 2023. Court documents obtained by The U.S. Sun reveal that the medical spa filed a proposed judgment on October 22. It was approved and finalized on November 4, resulting in a total of $35,853.60.

Just a few days later, Monica broke her silence on the lawsuit ruling. Here's what you need to know about her response.

Source: Bravo

'RHOSLC' star Monica Garcia breaks her silence on Beauty Lab lawsuit ruling.

On November 6, Instagram fan account Bravo Snark Side (@bravosnarkside) shared a screenshot of Monica's statement, which she posted on her Instagram Story. In the post, Monica said that she initially didn't think it was "appropriate" to comment on the lawsuit, given the country's focus o the 2024 presidential election. However, despite still feeling it wasn't the right time, she felt compelled to speak out.

"The fact that this lawsuit was even news on a day like yesterday says a lot," Monica wrote via Instagram. "I'm in shock ... There is so much going on around us right now. There is so much happening in our country and world that it's astounding to me that a lawsuit is even on anyone's radar. But here we are."

Monica revealed that while her lawyers had made statements to several media outlets, none of them were published before she released her Instagram Story statement. "I find it so convenient that they aren't being shared," Monica said, before quoting her lawyers: "This was a shocking and bad decision. We have every intention of appealing and are confident in the outcome moving forward."

Monica then addressed the online backlash, stating, "I would say that I was surprised by the disgusting hateful comments online rejoicing in my 'downfall,' but after seeing the decisions happening around us, I'm not surprised at all. Hate, discrimination, the desire to destroy, and glorify in people's pain has absolutely taken over this nation."

She went on to express gratitude for her life, saying, "I stay so grateful and blessed for every opportunity I've been given. There is so much in my life happening that I have to be thankful for and that I'm so excited about."

"At the end of the day, being sued by someone is minuscule in the grand scheme of things. I am not the first housewife/Bravolebrity to be in this situation, nor will I be the last," she added. "Believe me when I say, we have so much more to worry about. Hoping that all those around our country that are feeling fearful, devastated, shaken, anxious or lost know that you are not alone."