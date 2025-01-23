Whitney Rose Shared Her Thoughts on Lisa Barlow After the RHOSLC' Season 5 Finale "I am done taking my energy to such a low vibration just to 'make it work.'" By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 23 2025, 1:52 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@whitneywildrose; @lisabarlow14

No one ever thought Whitney Rose and Lisa Barlow were besties, especially after Season 5 of The Real housewives of Salt Lake City. But when Whitney shared her thoughts in an Instagram Q&A and admitted that she's not friends with Lisa, post-RHOSLC, it sealed the deal. What does that mean for the pair's friendship on the show if they both remain on the Bravo series? Well, lot's of drama for starters.

Article continues below advertisement

The fifth season of the increasingly dramatic and wild Housewives series saw the group welcome a couple of newbies, shun one of them almost completely, and deal with discourse in the core group. When Lisa and Angie Katsanevas weren't talking behind one another's back, Heather Gay was making sure she was at the center of other drama. For fans, it was a perfect mix of backstabbing and trash talking. For Lisa and Whitney, apparently, it was the end of their already rocky friendship.

Article continues below advertisement

Whitney Rose says she's not friends with Lisa Barlow after 'RHOSLC.'

During an Instagram Q&A session, Whitney answered some questions about where she stands with some of the ladies from RHOSLC. Following Lisa throwing out the necklace that Whitney gifted to her and then Whitney accusing Lisa of being the source of the rumor about Whitney's jewelry line being full of Alibaba products, things got messier.

So when someone asked if Whitney is still friends with Lisa on Instagram, she responded, "She wouldn't know what a friend is if they slapped her in the face. To have friends you have to first know how to be one. It comes down to respect, like the ocean — if you don't respect the ocean, you may find yourself in a dangerous situation."

Article continues below advertisement

While Whitney didn't elaborate on that further (as if she really needed to), she did answer another question about RHOSLC, where a fan asked what she would change about Season 5. "Peace out to the fake, phony, lying facade disguised as my 'friend' no more," Whitney replied in text on top of an image of her making double peace signs. "I am done taking my energy to such a low vibration just to 'make it work.' It will never happen again. EVER."

Article continues below advertisement

Could Whitney Rose leave 'RHOSLC' after Season 5?

There might still be some animosity still looming between Whitney and Lisa, but that doesn't mean either of them are going to be scared off easily. As original cast members on RHOSLC, neither have shared plans to leave the show following the fifth season.