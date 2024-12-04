Jen Shah Is Still in Contact With Some of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Ladies

In January 2023, Jen Shah was sentenced to 78 months in prison after she was found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud from a telemarketing scheme involving her company. As a result, she was booted from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and effectively ostracized by the ladies who are still on the Bravo show.

But who does Jen Shah still talk to from RHOSLC, if anyone? Although she left the show, she was real life friends with the women, primarily Heather Gay. Heather repeatedly went to bat for Jen until Jen lied to her about her crimes, which is why some fans claim Heather is so protective of the ladies when new cast members are brought in. But where does that leave Jen with the rest of the women?

Who still talks to Jen Shah from 'RHOSLC'?

Although it will be quite a while before Jen is eligible for release, and she likely won't be back on television on Bravo, she is the definition of gone but not forgotten. Jen is rarely mentioned on the show anymore, sure. But outside of the episodes, fans still talk about her and ask questions about the other ladies' involvement in Jen's life as she serves her sentence.

At the 2024 Bravo Fan Fest, when a fan asked the RHOSLC cast if any of them still talk to Jen, Meredith Marks of all people revealed that she has spoken to her former co-star. Is she in regular contact with Jen, though? Probably not. However, it appears that the RHOSLC stars haven't totally shut the door on speaking with Jen.

"Jen called me a few weeks ago from prison," Meredith shared at the time of the November 2024 convention. "And it's my first call from a federal penitentiary. She told me I could check it off my bucket list. And she sounds great. You know, it's a quick call, it was recorded, it's 10 minutes, it gets cut off. But she sounds like she's doing very well."

When is Jen Shah's release date?

Originally, Jen was not eligible for release until 2029. However, current records indicate that Jen could be released from prison as early as December 2027. Again, that doesn't mean she will re-join RHOSLC at that time. Or, really, at any time in the future after her crimes. But it would be surprising if Andy Cohen didn't ask her to speak on her conviction and prison time following her eventual release.