Is Riley Burruss Dating Anyone? And Why Did Fans Think Kandi’s Daughter Was Pregnant?

Kandi’s oldest daughter, Riley Burruss, has been by Kandi’s side since she joined the reality show in 2009. Throughout the years, viewers watched Riley grow from a shy (and sometimes shady) child into a college student at New York University.

Because of this, many fans feel they know (or are entitled know) every detail of Riley’s personal life. However, there are plenty of things that “Rilez” likes to keep to herself, including the topic of her love life. Yet recent pregnancy rumors have some wondering who Riley is currently dating.