Is Riley Burruss Dating Anyone? And Why Did Fans Think Kandi’s Daughter Was Pregnant?
The cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta may allow cameras into their personal lives, but they still have boundaries that co-stars and fans should avoid crossing. For Kandi Burruss, the longtime peach-holder doesn’t let anyone throw shade at her businesses, her husband, Mama Joyce, and certainly not her children.
Kandi’s oldest daughter, Riley Burruss, has been by Kandi’s side since she joined the reality show in 2009. Throughout the years, viewers watched Riley grow from a shy (and sometimes shady) child into a college student at New York University.
Because of this, many fans feel they know (or are entitled know) every detail of Riley’s personal life. However, there are plenty of things that “Rilez” likes to keep to herself, including the topic of her love life. Yet recent pregnancy rumors have some wondering who Riley is currently dating.
Who is Riley Burruss dating?
Although Riley has over 800,000 Instagram followers and the coveted “blue check” indicates a verified account, she keeps her life pretty private. As of this writing, Riley has less than 30 photos on her profile of herself, her family and friends, and her adventures in NYC. So, based on the reality star’s social media activity, she isn’t dating anyone. Or, instead, she’s keeping her special someone out of the public eye.
Riley may not have a confirmed partner, but she reportedly hasn’t always been so private about who she’s dating. In January 2020, Riley posted an Instagram photo of herself and her rumored boyfriend, Home Depot heir Oliver Blank. The pair turned heads after she shared their picture and captioned it with “2020, what’s good? #nickiminajxfendi #fendi #fendixnickiminaj."
Following the post, many discussed Riley's choice to supposedly date Oliver, who is white and has red hair. When The Rickey Smiley Morning Show co-host Gary With Da Tea shared the news on the show, fellow radio host and former RHOA star Eva Marcille defended the alleged relationship and Riley’s upbringing.
“That’s OK,” Eva said of Riley dating Oliver. “I’ll tell you one thing about Kandi Burruss, no matter how much money she has or how many bags she collects, she is grounded."
Despite Eva’s support, Riley and Oliver seemingly broke up, as the photo is no longer available on her timeline.
Riley Burruss addressed pregnancy rumors on TikTok.
In addition to dating rumors, Riley has endured reports about her possibly making Kandi a grandmother. The rumors reportedly began in August 2022 after Riley posted a photo of what appeared to be her rocking a baby bump. On Twitter, fans debated whether the college sophomore was with child and predicted Kandi’s reaction to the news.
Several days after the pregnancy rumors began, Riley took to TikTok to inform her fans that she wasn’t pregnant. In the video, she used audio from Wendy Williams’s 2020 Sirius XM interview, where she interrupts an interviewer who's attempting to question her about her divorce. Riley then added the text “me after seeing everyone ask if I’m pregnant.”
Riley captioned the video by making fun of herself. She explained that her “bump” was what happens when you “you don’t suck in for one photo,” and joked that “all of a sudden you’re three months along…😭.”
Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.