What's Wrong with Kroy Biermann? Kim Zolciak Is Concerned About His Health Here's the latest on Kroy and how he's doing.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's estranged husband Kroy Biermann’s health has taken center stage amid his ongoing divorce from the Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) alum. Per TMZ, Kim asked the court in February 2025 to assess Kroy for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a brain disorder typically caused by repeated head injuries. This could be a valid concern considering Kroy’s years in the NFL. According to the outlet, Kim claims he needs psychological help, raising questions about how his health may be impacting their family.

This isn’t the first time Kim has expressed concern about Kroy’s well-being. In May 2023, she requested that he undergo drug testing after alleging she witnessed him "smoking marijuana," per Entertainment Tonight. Kim cited the incident as a "serious concern" for their children’s safety. While their financial struggles and custody battle have made headlines, it’s Kroy’s potential health issues that are now in the spotlight. So, is Kroy OK?

An update on Kroy Biermann's health.



Kim is asking the court to have Kroy evaluated for CTE, a condition that can cause symptoms like aggression, depression, memory loss, and impulsive behavior, per the Mayo Clinic. While it’s unclear if her request is directly tied to their ongoing divorce, which began in 2023, it could be considered during the proceedings and potentially affect the custody outcome.

The couple shares six children — four they had together: Kroy Jagger (KJ), Kash Kade, Kaia Rose, and Kane Ren — and two Kroy adopted from Kim’s previous relationship: Brielle and Ariana.

Kroy hasn’t publicly addressed any potential struggles with CTE. However, as a former NFL linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons — drafted in the fifth round in 2008 and retiring in 2016 — he played a position known for frequent hard hits. While Kim’s concerns aren’t far-fetched given his football career, her claims remain speculative until Kroy undergoes a medical evaluation, either voluntarily or by court order.

Kroy Biermann identifies himself as a domestic abuse survivor.

While Kim suggests Kroy might have CTE, he claims to be a "DA survivor" in his Instagram bio — widely believed to stand for domestic abuse. Kim's February 2025 court filing could be seen as an attempt to shift focus away from her alleged impact on him and his health and instead place the blame on his football career.

Some fans might even agree, as many have shared their opinions on Kim’s role in the split, with one person accusing her of "bankrupting" Kroy before moving on with someone else. "Imagine being the not-quite ex-husband she bankrupted and seeing this — especially when he was willing to provide for another man’s kids!" one person commented on Kim’s Feb. 6 Instagram post, which showed her enjoying a stay at a luxury hotel she attributed to work.

Despite Kim's concerns, Kroy is focused on bettering himself and attending church. In a Reddit thread questioning the "DA survivor" text in Kroy's bio, many users agreed that Kim "ruined him," with one person even suggesting he was "financially abused." But without any official word from Kroy, he seems to be doing OK, though he isn't very active on social media.