Kroy Biermann’s Divorce From Kim Zolciak-Biermann Could Further Damage His Net Worth

Former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann has been off the Bravo for quite some time. However, her peach-flavored pause from reality TV hasn’t stopped her, nor her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, from making headlines. In May 2023, Kim filed for divorce from Kroy, stating their 12-year marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

The news surfaced after the couple, who met on RHOA, faced financial issues and legal troubles, including lawsuits for unpaid credit cards and taxes. Kroy and Kim have also included custody proceedings for their four minor children — Kroy Jr., Kash, and twins Kaia and Kane. The continued court cases will likely affect the couple’s pockets, which could be a bad look for Kroy, as his net worth has fluctuated over the years.

What is Kroy Biermann’s net worth?

Kroy’s income has undoubtedly changed since he and Kim first met. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $300,000 and has lost some of his income from his football career being cut short.

Before Housewives fans met Kroy when Kim became enamored with his derriere on Season 3 of RHOA, he was a star in his own right. Kroy was a former NFL football player Who played on several teams but was most known for his time with the Atlanta Falcons. Through the Falcons, Kroy participated in an Alzheimer's charity called Dancing Stars of Atlanta, where he met his future wife.

Kroy reportedly earned $14 million from his NFL tenure. However, soon after marrying Kim in 2011, his career took a turn for the worse. He had several injuries between 2013 and 2015 and was eventually cut from the Falcons one year after he signed a $1.925 million deal with them. His professional team was with the Buffalo Bills, who dropped him two weeks into his year-long contract.

While on the field, Kroy and Kim invested in two mansions. In 2011, they rented an 11,000-square-foot mansion in Roswell, Ga., with tons of amenities, including three full kitchens, two large laundry rooms, his and hers walk-in closets, a morning kitchen, and a sitting area with a fireplace in the main bedroom. 2012, they bought another home in Alpharetta, Ga., for $800,000.

However, in October 2023, Kroy and Kim listed their home for $6 million, months after they were reportedly charged to pay $1.1 million in tax debt. Once they realized they wouldn’t get a buyer with their asking price, they slashed it to $4.5 million.

Kroy Biermann Ex-NFL player, reality star Net worth: 300000 Kroy Biermann is a former football player who played for several teams, including the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons. During his marriage to Kim Zolciak, he starred on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don't Be Tardy... Birthdate: Sept. 12, 1985 Hometown: Hardin, Mont. Education: University of Montana Spouse: Kim Zolciak-Biermann (m. 2011, separated in May 2023) Children: Brielle Biermann (b. 1997), Arianna Biermann (b. 1995), Kroy Jagger Biermann (b. 2010), Kash Kade Biermann (b. 2012), and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren Biermann (b. 2013)

Kroy Bierrman reportedly wasn’t interested in getting another job after his football career ended.

Kroy’s post-football career was reality TV. After Kim left RHOA in 2012, she starred in a spinoff on Bravo called Don’t Be Tardy… Kim, Kroy, and their kids, Brielle Biermann, Arianna Biermann, and the four younger ones, were on the show until it was canceled in 2020. InTouch said Kroy didn’t have a job or business when he and Kim split. An insider called him a “Househusband” who didn’t want to get a job while Kim worked on her skincare business, Kashmere Kollections, and “other avenues of income.”

While Kroy hasn’t had an official job since football and his TV spot with Kim, he has been helping the “Don’t Be Tardy for the Party” singer raise their four younger kids. Amid their divorce, the exes contested who should be primarily responsible for the kids, as Kim asked the courts for “joint legal and primary physical custody of the children, as well as temporary and permanent child support,” per Entertainment Tonight.

Kim and Kroy’s custody battle started cordial but took a turn for the worse in November 2023, when TMZ reported one of the minor children called the police to break up a domestic dispute between them.