Gia Giudice Accused of Orchestrating an Underground Ghostwriting Business at Rutgers Gia graduated from Rutgers University in May 2023. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 10 2025, 4:00 p.m. ET

Many Bravo fans have watched Teresa Giudice's "dorters" (daughters) grow up before our very eyes. It seems like yesterday that The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, was making us weep with her song, "Waking Up in the Morning." However, Gia turned 24 on January 8, 2025, and is ready to grow away from her RHONJ fame.

Unfortunately, the Housewives kid made it out of her mother's shadow and into her own collegiate scandal. Here's what to know.



'RHONJ' kid Gia Giudice was accused of operating a ghostwriting business while she was at Rutgers University.

In June 2025, Gia was at the center of a rumor that she and several other students at Rutgers were accused of operating an illegal ghostwriting service on campus. According to a Housewives Facebook fan account, The Real Housewives of New Jersey Fan, an "anonymous tip" shared that the group created a "professional ghostwriting service to complete important papers."

The services allegedly included Gia and her classmates charging other Rutgers students to write essays or other academic projects. They reportedly operated the underground service as a "real company," requesting that their clients send payments through Venmo, PayPal, and fake accounts. The account also accused Gia's stepdad, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, of being involved in the scandal.

"After further investigation, a surprising name appeared on the list of accounts receiving money: an LLC registered under the name of a distant relative on Luis Ruelas’s side of the family," The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans shared. Underneath the fan account's post, multiple fans shared their opinions about Gia allegedly being involved in the scandal.

Many users blamed her alleged illegal activity on her parents, Teresa and Joe Giudice. For those uninitiated, Tre and Joe spent time in prison in 2015 and 2016 for multiple counts of wire fraud, bank fraud, and bankruptcy fraud. "The Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree (Tre)," one user wrote. "Same ghostwriter that wrote her mother's cookbooks prob!" another joked. "Someone send a message to Joe & Melissa and let them know that this is probably their fault!" another fan quipped, noting Gia's past issues with her aunt and uncle, Melissa and Joe Gorga.

Other fans shared they felt the rumors about Gia were cap based on the time the rumor came out. The fan account shared that her and her classmates orchestrated their ghostwriting service "last semester," which, as of this writing, would've been in May 2025. Gia graduated in May 2023, which she celebrated on Instagram that May. "Thank you, Rutgers, for the years I will never forget," Gia wrote under a carousel of her and her friends wearing their Rutgers caps and gowns.

Gia Giudice was also rumored to have been kicked off 'Next Gen NYC' due to the Rutgers scandal.

In addition to Gia being accused of ruining her reputation at Rutgers with a ghostwriting scandal, rumors swirled the alleged business may have cost her her Bravo bag. Our friends over at The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans shared another post on June 5, 2025 stating that she was suspended from Next Gen NYC, a show where she shared her journey navigating the big city from and the exhausting commute between NYC and New Jersey.

"Gia Giudice, the eldest daughter of Teresa Giudice, has been suspended from all activities by Bravo after allegations surfaced that she was involved in a grade-cheating ring at Rutgers University, where she is a student," the outlet reported. "This information not only shocked the audience, but also put Gia at risk of having all of her credits revoked, a shock that could completely disrupt her future."

