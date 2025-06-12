Was Ava Dash of ‘Next Gen NYC’ Evicted From Her Manhattan Apartment? Ava is the daughter of hip hop mogul Dame Dash and fashion designer Rachel Roy. By Danielle Jennings Published June 12 2025, 2:45 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Next Gen NYC is Bravo’s latest reality series following the offspring of Bravolebrities and their friends. One member of the cast is Ava Dash, the daughter of hip hop mogul Dame Dash and fashion designer Rachel Roy, and she has already proved to be the breakout star, but recent rumors of her being evicted have fans wondering what’s going on.

Premiering in June 2025, Next Gen NYC also follows the lives of Ariana Biermann (daughter of RHOA’s Kim Zolciak), Riley Burruss (daughter of RHOA’s Kandi Burruss), Gia Giudice (daughter of RHONJ’s Theresa Giudice) and Brooks Marks, son of RHOSLC’s Meredith Marks. Emira D’Spain, Shai Fruchter, Georgia McCann, Hudson McLeroy, and Charlie Zakour also star.

Was Ava Dash evicted from her Manhattan apartment?

According to The U.S. Sun, Ava was initially hit with a notice of eviction from her apartment, located in a wealthy section of Tribeca, back in July 2024. Per documents filed at the time, the owner of the building said that Ava and three other tenants failed to pay four months in rent at $9,995 a month, plus another $3,872.90 for a fifth month — all of which occurred from March to July 2024.

The owner then requested the court issue "a warrant to remove respondents from possession of the premises together with the costs and disbursements of this proceeding," according to documents filed, and by October 2024 the owner obtained an official eviction for Ava and the other occupants, The U.S. Sun reported.

It appears that all of the eviction drama is set to play out throughout the course of the first season of Next Gen NYC, as an eviction notice is seen with blurred-out names in a clip of what’s to come on the show.

Is Ava having money problems?

Working as a model for several years, there has been no indication that Ava herself is having any financial difficulties. However, her father Dame Dash, once one of the most prominent and wealthy names in hip-hop, has been very vocal about his financial struggles throughout the last few years — and he was the one who was largely footing the bill for her extravagant lifestyle.

In August 2024, Dame admitted that he was “broke” in an interview with The CEO Show. “I’ve had to start [a] new company from scratch, without any money to start it with […] I’m like a proud broke, but it ain’t broke, because I have things to show for it,” he said at the time. As of November 2024, Dame owed $193,000 in back child support and also tax debt to the state of New York, according to the New York Post.

Has Ava publicly addressed her eviction?