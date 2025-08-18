Danny Cahill Has Been Busy Since Winning in 'The Biggest Loser: Second Chances' The contestant lost 239 pounds on his way to victory, leaving behind everyone else who wanted to walk away with the prize. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 18 2025, 4:10 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @ABC News

After overcoming many challenges that could have taken him down at any moment, Danny Cahill shocked the world when he won the eighth season of . It wasn't easy to lose 239 pounds, according to The Sun, but Danny found a way to take his body to the limit while looking for a way to lead a healthier life. The biggest result of his effort was forcing Rudy Pauls to walk away from the competition as the runner-up, banking $250,000 in the process.

Danny Cahill took The Biggest Loser: Second Chances by storm back in 2008. Since then, the former reality television star has used the opportunity for a second life to make the most out of his experience. Where is Danny Cahill now? Here's what we know about the winner's biggest achievements in the time since he walked away with the win.

Where is Danny Cahill now?

According to Cosmopolitan, Danny Cahill established several business ventures with the money he won during his time on The Biggest Loser. The former reality contestant worked as a motivational speaker at several conferences, using his experience as a fighter to demonstrate that anything is possible with the right attitude. Danny also documented his journey in Losing Big: The Incredible Untold Story of Danny and Darci Cahill. The book is still available for purchase online.

More than a decade after being declared the winner of The Biggest Loser, Danny gained attention from the media again due to his comments on the situation Tracey Yukich went through. Danny was still ready to show support to anyone who needed him, even if he wasn't directly involved with The Biggest Loser anymore.

Tracey Yukich's path to the finish line was as complicated as Danny's.

Tracey Yukich was part of the Biggest Loser season that saw Danny Cahill coming out on top. However, she was eliminated during Week 8 of the program, with fans of the NBC smash hit simply assuming that she would be sad for a short amount of time. That didn't turn out to be the case. A Netflix series titled Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser gave audiences a peek behind the curtain for this experience.

According to People, Tracey saw the NBC show as her only chance at redemption. The contestant believed that achieving success on the show would fix most issues from her personal life, but her motivation didn't prepare her for the medical emergency she had to fight against. Tracey was supposed to run for a mile, but she collapsed while racing towards the finish line. A helicopter was required to remove her from the scene.