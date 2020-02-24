We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Katherine Johnson Wasn't Just a Mathematician — She Was Also a Mom to Three Daughters

On Monday, Feb. 24, mathematician Katherine Johnson died at 101. She worked with NASA and was responsible for calculating the trajectory for the space flight of Alan Shepard, the first American in space. Katherine was also responsible for sending many others to the moon. You may also know her life story from the 2016 Oscar-nominated film Hidden Figures. Now that she's passed on, we're looking into whom she was married to and how many kids she had while she was alive. Scroll down to meet Katherine's family!

Did Katherine Johnson have kids?

Yes. On top of being a mathematician, Katherine was also a mother to three beautiful daughters.

In 1939, Katherine (who was Katherine Coleman at the time) married her first husband, James Francis Goble, when she was just 21 years old. That same year, she enrolled as a graduate student at West Virginia University (she was the first black woman chosen to attend the school's new graduate program at the time). But soon into her courses there, she learned that she and James were expecting their first child together.