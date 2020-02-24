Katherine Johnson Wasn't Just a Mathematician — She Was Also a Mom to Three Daughters

Yes. On top of being a mathematician, Katherine was also a mother to three beautiful daughters.

In 1939, Katherine (who was Katherine Coleman at the time) married her first husband, James Francis Goble, when she was just 21 years old. That same year, she enrolled as a graduate student at West Virginia University (she was the first black woman chosen to attend the school's new graduate program at the time). But soon into her courses there, she learned that she and James were expecting their first child together.