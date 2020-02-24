We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: NASA/DONALDSON COLLECTION/GETTY IMAGES

Katherine Johnson, NASA Mathematician, Dies at 101

Katherine Johnson, the pioneering NASA mathematician, has died at the age of 101. Johnson calculated the trajectory for the space flight of Alan Shepard, the first American in space, and also played a key role in sending humans to the moon. 

Johnson's role, as well as those of other African American women, were recently highlighted in the 2016 Oscar-nominated film Hidden Figures. They were tasked with verifying hundreds of pages of calculations that a computer had made. 