Summer Olympic Games Quincy Hall Already Has Gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics — But the Medal Is Nice Too Wait, why does Quincy Hall have a gold grill? By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 8 2024, 9:48 a.m. ET

Most athletes enter the Olympics to try and take home the gold, but USA sprinter Quincy Hall arrived at the 2024 Summer Olympics with gold in hand. Or, rather, in his mouth. Those who've watched the Games play out couldn't help but notice that he has a mouthful of gold thanks to his grill, but why does Quincy Hall have gold teeth, exactly?

Quincy is in good company with something that makes him stand out among the other athletes. Like Raven Saunders's mask, which they have become known for. Or Gabby Thomas's arm sleeve, which fans have also taken notice of. But unlike those accessories, are Quincy's gold teeth actually permanent?

Why does Quincy Hall have gold teeth?

When Quincy won the gold medal in the mens' 400 meter race at the Olympics, he took several photos holding up his gold medal and smiling with a mouth of gold teeth. He's wearing a grill, though it doesn't look like it's permanent since there are photos on social media where his actual teeth are present. But his gold teeth have become a thing for him at the Olympics.

Gold grills are made to be attached to one or more teeth by being snapped into place, almost like a plastic retainer. But unlike retainers, gold grills can cause dental health issues down the line. If the temporary grill is worn too often, bacteria can be trapped between the interior of the grill and the teeth it covers.

