Raven Saunders Has Become Known for Donning a Mask During Olympic Competitions

Known for the shot put and discus throw in the Olympics, Raven Saunders has gained attention from those watching the 2024 Summer Olympics for another reason now — their mask. People can't help but notice that Raven wears a mask while they compete, but because these Olympic Games aren't during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has left many wondering why Raven Saunders wears a mask at the Olympics.

Raven isn't the only one with what appears to be a tradition during the Olympics. Other athletes wear athletic arm sleeves, for example, or something else to make them feel prepared for the competition. And when you've been in multiple Games, like Raven, it's only natural that it becomes a whole thing for you.

Why does Raven Saunders wear a mask at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

For Raven, the trend of wearing a mask with a fun design came about during the pandemic. When they competed in the 2021 Olympics, Raven got used to wearing a mask. But they wanted it to feel fun, rather than a potential hindrance on their performance as a shot putter.

In August 2021, Raven spoke to Yahoo! Sports about their mask which, at the time, had a wide toothy grin of the superhero the Hulk on it. For Raven, having to wear a mask meant expressing themselves through it too.

"Early on, similar to the Hulk, I had a tough time differentiating between the two," Raven shared with the outlet. "I had a tough time controlling when the Hulk came out or when the Hulk didn’t come out. But through my journey, especially dealing with mental health and things like that, I learned how to compartmentalize, the same way that Bruce Banner learned to control the Hulk."

Now, Raven continues to wear a mask out of self-expression and because they have become known for wearing fun masks during the Olympics. While masks are not mandatory for Olympic athletes now, Raven still wears one when they compete.

