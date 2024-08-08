Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games

Raven Saunders Has Become Known for Donning a Mask During Olympic Competitions

One of Raven's past masks gave them the nickname of "Hulk."

Chrissy Bobic - Author
By

Published Aug. 8 2024, 7:18 a.m. ET

Raven Saunders in a Hulk mask
Source: Instagram/@giveme1shot__

Known for the shot put and discus throw in the Olympics, Raven Saunders has gained attention from those watching the 2024 Summer Olympics for another reason now — their mask. People can't help but notice that Raven wears a mask while they compete, but because these Olympic Games aren't during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has left many wondering why Raven Saunders wears a mask at the Olympics.

Article continues below advertisement

Raven isn't the only one with what appears to be a tradition during the Olympics. Other athletes wear athletic arm sleeves, for example, or something else to make them feel prepared for the competition. And when you've been in multiple Games, like Raven, it's only natural that it becomes a whole thing for you.

Raven Saunders with an American flag at the Olympics
Source: Instagram/@giveme1shot__
Article continues below advertisement

Why does Raven Saunders wear a mask at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

For Raven, the trend of wearing a mask with a fun design came about during the pandemic. When they competed in the 2021 Olympics, Raven got used to wearing a mask. But they wanted it to feel fun, rather than a potential hindrance on their performance as a shot putter.

In August 2021, Raven spoke to Yahoo! Sports about their mask which, at the time, had a wide toothy grin of the superhero the Hulk on it. For Raven, having to wear a mask meant expressing themselves through it too.

Article continues below advertisement

"Early on, similar to the Hulk, I had a tough time differentiating between the two," Raven shared with the outlet. "I had a tough time controlling when the Hulk came out or when the Hulk didn’t come out. But through my journey, especially dealing with mental health and things like that, I learned how to compartmentalize, the same way that Bruce Banner learned to control the Hulk."

Article continues below advertisement

Now, Raven continues to wear a mask out of self-expression and because they have become known for wearing fun masks during the Olympics. While masks are not mandatory for Olympic athletes now, Raven still wears one when they compete.

Raven Saunders in a mask that covers their face
Source: Instagram/@giveme1shot__
Article continues below advertisement

Is Raven Saunders dating anyone?

There's no doubt that Raven has garnered the attention from those who watch the Olympics for their talent at shot put, but also for the many different masks they wear. But have they also gained the attention of someone romantically? Raven hasn't shared on Instagram if they're dating anyone right now.

However, they might just prefer to keep some things private, since they are a public figure and Olympic athlete. And for what it's worth, Raven might be too busy for romance at the moment. Between their frequent training sessions and time spent with friends, there might be little time right now for dating. But that just means Raven has more time in their schedule to make sure they take home the gold.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Why Did Everyone Fall off the Beam — Including Simone Biles?

An Olympic Rule Change Caused Drama for Sha’Carri Richardson — Here’s What Went Down!

What's in That Mysterious Box That Olympic Medalists Receive on the Podium?

Latest Summer Olympic Games News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.