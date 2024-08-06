Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Why Gabby Thomas Wears an Arm Sleeve: The Science Behind It Gabby Thomas's arm sleeve is stylish and functional — here's the reason why she rocks the band! By D.M. Published Aug. 6 2024, 3:49 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Sprinter Gabby Thomas is slowly becoming a household name. The two-time Olympian is known for her speed and charisma on the track and has consistently proven herself on the field. Gabby has also been vocal about how she prepares for sporting events. Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the athlete explained to The Guardian how she minimizes stress before taking the field.

“I’ll talk to my coach about it over and over again,” Gabby revealed. “She tells me to try not to get wrapped up into it all the time. Because when you’re overthinking you do start to run slow. And while her athletic abilities are often in the spotlight, there's another aspect of her appearance that has captured the attention of fans. The runner wears a distinctive arm sleeve she wears during competitions, and fans love it.

Why does Gabby Thomas wear an arm sleeve?

Many athletes choose to wear arm sleeves for a variety of reasons, ranging from style to performance enhancement. However, Gabby Thomas chooses to wear a sleeve for personal reasons. Gabby opened up about her decision to rock the athletic sleeve during an interview with Women’s Running.

“That is so funny. For a lot of people, they’re aesthetic. For me, I feel like it’s a reminder out of the blocks to drive my arm up,” Gabby explained. “I feel it there and I’m like, ‘OK, drive the arm.’ That’s what I wear it for, but I might be the only one who uses it as a cue for that.”

Gabby’s reminder is clearly paying. The defending bronze medalist helped Team USA, which also consists of McKenzie Long and Brittany Brown, advance to the women’s 200-meter final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Additionally, Gabby will be competing in the 4x100 relay race, as she did in Tokyo.

Gabby Thomas has been a dominating force on the track for years.

Gabby Thomas's journey to stardom took a significant leap during her time at Harvard University. The Atlanta native competed for the Harvard Crimson, where she dominated the Ivy League track and field circuit. In 2018, Thomas made headlines by setting a new collegiate indoor record in the 200-meter, clocking an astonishing time of 22.38 seconds (per The Harvard Crimson). Her performance earned her All-American honors and set the stage for her future success in international competitions.

Gabby reached another milestone in her sprinting career during the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials. The athlete competed in the 200-meter race and delivered a shocking performance, clocking a time of 21.61 seconds.