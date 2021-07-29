What Do the Acronyms "OR" and "WR" Mean in the Context of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020?

Team USA has scored 14 gold, 14 silver, and 10 bronze medals so far. Sunisa Lee, Lee Kiefer, William Shaner, Vincent Hancock, and Amber English are just some of the athletes who scored at least one gold medal.

Meanwhile, the women's gymnastics team scored a silver medal following Simone Biles' withdrawal from the team event. Other athletes to be awarded a silver medal include Kayle Browning, Jay Litherland, and Emma Weyant.