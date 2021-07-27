After being named the fattest swimmer in the world, media outlets suggest that Caeleb could surpass very well surpass his predecessor — Michael Phelps — in the sport, and make history by winning seven medals at the Summer Olympic Games .

Florida-born Olympian Caeleb Dressel made history after he became the youngest swimmer to break 20 seconds in the 200-yard free relay in 2012 and nearly a decade later, a lot has changed for the now 24-year-old athlete.

In February of 2021, the couple tied the knot, but who exactly is Meghan and how did the couple meet? Here is everything you need to know!

Outside the pool, Caeleb is also winning, especially when it comes to his relationship with longtime partner and biggest fan Meghan Haila Dressel.

"Meghan and I swam at Bolles together, in the late-night group because we didn’t go to school there," Caeleb previously told FINA , "She mainly did breaststroke but she stopped competing her sophomore year [at Florida State University in Tallahassee], to pursue her dream of becoming a child-family counselor.”

As teens, both Caleb and Meghan shared a love for swimming. While Caeleb went on to pursue swimming professionally, Meghan now works as a family counselor. However, their romance continued.

Meghan and Caeleb tied the knot in Florida on Valentine's Eve 2021.

Caeleb proposed in 2019, Meghan earned her degree in December of 2020, and the couple married in February of 2021. Today, Meghan has a total of three degrees. Caeleb and Meghan’s relationship has been long-distance, for the most part, but the swimmer previously shared that Meghan was attending graduate school at the University of Florida, where he trains under Coach Gregg Troy and Matt DeLancey.

The couple recently bought a home, which was a major step in their relationship. “This is the first time we’ve lived in the same city since we’ve been dating," Caeleb shared.

In a previous interview with The Oddessy, Meghan shared her thoughts on being in love with an Olympian, which she said isn’t always easy. "Both of us just make time for each other whenever we can and we’ve made it work for two years now being across state," Meghan said. "I think because we’ve had to deal with distance, it’s made us stronger as a couple.”