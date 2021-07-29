This Is the Real Reason Sky Brown Is Repping Team G.B. at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

At only 13, Sky Brown is the youngest skateboarder to represent the U.K. at the Summer Olympic Games. Born in Miyazaki, Japan, to a British father and a Japanese mother, Sky picked up her first skateboard at an extremely young age, and she has been unstoppable ever since.

She has already broken several records during her career. Her name is closely associated with the California skateboarding scene, but she will be competing for Team Great Britain at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Why?