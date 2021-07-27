Will Simone Biles Compete in the Individual All-Around at the 2020 Olympics? Find out What She Said

Anything can happen at the Olympic Games.

In a stunning turn of events, Simone Biles withdrew from the Women's Gymnastics Team final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Simone, who has been dubbed the GOAT of the sport, competed on the opening vault rotation.

While performing on the apparatus, the 24-year-old was expected to do an Amanar vault (2 1/2 twist), but in mid-air opted for a Yurchenko (1 1/2 twist). Struggling on her landing, Simone took a large hop forward, which resulted in a score of 13.766.