Simone Biles and Her Many Siblings Had a Complicated Childhood

When Simone and her siblings were growing up, Simone's mother, Shanon, struggled with drugs and alcohol. Simone’s been very open about those challenging times – there were days when she and her siblings starved due to negligence. As a result, she and her siblings spent a lot of time in foster care when Simone was between the ages of 2 and 5.

Simone was the third of four children who were shuffled through the foster system, but eventually, Shanon’s father (Simone's grandfather), Ron, decided to adopt them in Houston. However, Simone’s two eldest siblings, Ashley and Tevin, wanted to go back to Ohio.

After some back and forth, Ashley and Tevin landed in Ohio with Ron’s sister, while Simone, then 6, and her younger sister, Adria, stayed in Houston with Ron and his wife, Nellie. At the time, Ron and Nellie were also living with their teenage sons Ron Jr. and Adam, who are like siblings to Simone.