Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games North Korea Was Once Banned From the Olympics — How Are They Part of the 2024 Summer Games? North Korea sent more than a dozen athletes to Paris for the Olympics. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 9 2024, 3:37 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

For some of those who watch the 2024 Summer Olympics on television, spotting your home country is the most important part. For others, it's seeing the athletes from other countries from around the world, and many took notice of North Korea in the lineup for various events in the Games. But, because of its infamous political practices and rules about residents leaving the country and guests entering, why is North Korea allowed in the Olympics?

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time the country, known formally as the The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), has sent athletes to compete in the Games. But it is the first time in years that the country has been part of the Olympics after a previous ban. And plenty of fans of the Olympics are curious about the authoritarian state's involvement in the Games.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Why is North Korea allowed in the 2024 Summer Olympics?

Technically, if a country has an official National Olympic Committee that is recognized as official by the International Olympics Committee (IOC), it can potentially be part of the Olympic Games. North Korea is represented by the Olympic Committee of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and it's as legitimate and recognized as committees from other countries. Therefore, North Korea can participate in the Games.

Despite being a country that is a dictatorship that has been ruled under the Kim family since 1948, it is entitled to send athletes for the Olympic Games all over the world. In fact, some North Korea and South Korea athletes were even seen taking a selfie together during the 2024 Summer Olympics. The Olympic Committee of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea sent 16 athletes to compete in the following events: boxing, athletics, diving, gymnastics, judo, table tennis, and wrestling.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Some of the athletes were men, but the majority of them were women. In the past, North Korea has taken gold gold, so it's no wonder that the country returned after being temporarily banned from the Games.

Article continues below advertisement

North Korea competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Although North Korea is part of the 2024 Summer Olympics, this is the first time the country sent athletes since its temporary ban in 2021. At the time, North Korea refused to send athletes to Tokyo for the Winter Games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, because being part of the committee means countries are required to participate in the Games, North Korea was briefly banned from the following Olympic Games that took place.

North Korea 🇰🇵 has been strong so far. Two upsets in GR 60 and Women 68 by them.#Wrestling #Olympics — Sepehr (@Persian_sports) August 5, 2024