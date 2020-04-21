Reports Say Kim Jong Un Is Gravely Ill — What Happens if He Dies?

Kim and his wife Ri Sol-ju share three children together, according to South Korea’s National Intelligence Service. However, besides that, there is very little known about the three possible heirs.

According to Business Insider, Kim's first child is believed to be a boy, born in 2010, and his second child was likely a daughter born in 2013. The fact that Kim has at least one male heir likely means that he would eventually succeed Kim to continue the family's dictatorship dynasty. However, due to their young ages, if something were to happen to the supreme leader soon, it wouldn't be likely that his oldest son would be up fo the job.