Who Is Raygun's Husband? He's Also the Aussie Olympic Breakdancer's Coach

As with every major event in the last decade or so, you can be sure that memes will follow. Case in point: Rachael "Raygun" Gunn, the Australian breakdancer at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, whose performance went viral on social media. We'll be the first to admit that we don't know a whole lot about the ins and outs of breakdancing, but it's clear that the way she expressed herself didn't resonate with the Olympic judges, who awarded her zero points.

But hey, she had to qualify to get to the Olympics (and she did qualify!), and she's represented her country in the past three Breakdancing World Championships. So surely she knows what she's doing. We just hope Raygun has a good support system at home, because being meme'd sounds brutal, and we hope that she's taking it all in stride. On that note, who is Raygun's husband?

Who is Raygun's husband?

Raygun's husband is actually her coach, too. His name is Samuel Free, and, like his wife, he's used his first and last name to make a fun nickname: in his case, he goes by Sammy the Free. And, like his wife, he's a breakdancer from Australia.

He was actually on track to represent his country at the 2024 Olympics, but a knee injury got in his way, according to The U.S. Sun. So he did the next best thing and focused on coaching his wife instead.

He's been her coach for several years, and he even introduced her to breakdancing soon after they first met at university in 2008. They got married a decade later in 2018.

And perhaps best of all, he came to his wife's defense after she was cruelly mocked all over social media for her Olympics debut.

"It was a pretty stacked competition and the judges were clearly looking for a certain style of breaking which is not Rachael’s," he responded to another commenter on Facebook (per Fox News).

“Although they are supposed to mark five different aspects with each having the same weighting, in my obviously biased opinion they did not reward originality and musicality so she was up against it," he continued,

I’m so stoked to see RayGun - the Australian breakdancer - leaving the @Olympics on a high. Some people have asked where this routine was in her actual performance ? pic.twitter.com/qP6TWspdoJ — Mike Sharman (@mikesharman) August 12, 2024