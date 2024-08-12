Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Tom Cruise What Was That Thing on Tom Cruise's Leg at the Olympics Closing Ceremony? Was There a Malfunction? Or maybe it was just some equipment? By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 12 2024, 2:22 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

But dang it, if you didn't have a smile on your face when watching Tom jump from the top of the Stade de France during the closing ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, then we're shocked to hear it. The actor, who's been known to pull off wild stunts in his films, treated us all to another heart-pounding performance in which he helped symbolize the hand-off from Paris to LA, where the 2028 Olympics are set to take place. But what was that thing on his leg, though?!

Article continues below advertisement

What was on Tom Cruise's leg at the Olympics closing ceremony?

While you were watching Tom descend from the sky, before he landed amid the cheering athletes, you may have noticed that he had something attached to the lower part of his right leg. It also looked like he was pulling on something that was connected to the mysterious apparatus. So what the heck was that thing anyway?

Over on Reddit, some folks were concerned that maybe an element of the stunt had gone haywire during the descent and that something had perhaps been supposed to deploy from the thing on his leg. Some people thought that maybe a flag was meant to pop out of it, or possibly smoke.

Article continues below advertisement

Last night, during the closing Olympics ceremony, Tom Cruise rappelled down from the roof. He was clearly pulling a cord attached to a pouch on his leg. Does anyone know what was supposed to happen when he did that? — P. Scott DeVos (@pscottdv) August 12, 2024

"Pretty sure that was just a leg rope rappel bag (not a zipline)," wrote one commenter. "It was supposed to be there. The bag kept the [remaining] rope on the line and Cruise continually adjusting his arm was to control the speed of descent," wrote another Reddit user.

Article continues below advertisement

Someone else then posted a picture of a tactical rope bag, which sure does look like what we saw on Tom's leg. However, another user said that there probably was a flag in the bag and that the actor wasn't actually controlling his own descent. "The repel rope theories are incorrect," they wrote. "We do not let the talent determine when they get to come down. That’s how accidents happen and people die."

Anyone know what was supposed to happen when Tom Cruise pulled that thing attached to his leg? Flare? Confetti? Baguettes and croissants? — Nicola Syms (@NicolaSyms) August 11, 2024