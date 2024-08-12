Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Jordan Chiles Is a Two-Time Olympian — What Is the Gymnast's Net Worth? Jordan was even named after another great athlete. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 12 2024, 1:27 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

You could say that Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles was destined for athletic greatness from the moment she was born — after all, her parents named her after the one and only Michael Jordan.

With an incredible career in artistic gymnastics that has so far taken her to two Olympic games (Tokyo and Paris), fans are naturally wondering if her net worth matches her monumental accomplishments. Here's what we know.

What is Jordan Chiles's net worth?

Oregon-born, Vancouver-raised Jordan first enrolled in a recreational dance class at age 6, and a year later, she was competing as a level 4 gymnast, according to her Gym-Style bio. By age 10, she already qualified for the Junior Olympic Nationals. She decided to pursue Elite gymnastics and kept competing and moving up the ranks. In 2018, she won a silver medal on vault at the U.S. Championships in Boston, then moved to Texas, where she trained alongside Simone Biles.

Jordan then got everyone buzzing when she was selected as part of the artistic gymnastics team at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, where she went on to help her team secure a silver medal. It was during these games when teammate Simone Biles had to withdraw from most of the competition after experiencing the dangerous psychological phenomenon known as the twisties.

Jordan Chiles Aritistic Gymnast Net worth: $1.5 million Jordan Chiles is a two-time Olympic champion and gold medalist who has represented Team USA at both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics. Birthdate: April 15, 2001 Birthplace: Tualatin, Oregon Birth name: Jordan Lucella Elizabeth Chiles Mother: Gina Chiles (née Velasquez) Father: Timothy Chiles

Jordan was tasked with stepping in for Simone on the uneven bars and balance beam, despite not having warmed up on either. In the end, she helped her team get to the podium, finishing behind the Russian Olympic Committee.

The gymnast was selected once again as part of the artistic gymnastics team when the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris rolled around. She helped her team win the gold for the all-around event. However, there was some controversy after the individual floor exercise, when Jordan initially placed fifth. Her coaches put in an inquiry, leading to a change in her score that put her at third, which then bumped Romanian gymnast Ana Bărbosu off the podium (Ana was initially going to receive the bronze).

Less than a week later, the International Gymnastics Federation reinstated Jordan's original score, meaning the bronze would be going back to Ana instead. The IOC and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee suggested that they would be appealing this decision.