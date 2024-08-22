Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports German Goalkeeping Legend Manuel Neuer Retires From International Team "I am convinced that now is the right time to take this step and to concentrate fully on FC Bayern Munich in the future," Manuel Neuer said. By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 22 2024, 3:10 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It’s the end of an era! After 15 years and 124 international appearances, German soccer player Manuel Neuer is retiring from the national team.

Now, there's no need to worry — Neuer will still play for Bayern Munich! But why is he retiring from the national team? Here's everything we know.

Source: Getty Images

Why did Manuel Neuer retire?

On Aug. 21, 2024, Manuel Neuer officially announced his retirement from international soccer, citing his desire to focus entirely on Bayern Munich.

"I feel very good physically, and obviously would have been very tempted by the 2026 World Cup in the U.S.A., Canada, and Mexico," he said in a statement, per The Associated Press. "At the same time, I am convinced that now is the right time to take this step and to concentrate fully on FC Bayern Munich in the future."

Neuer also shared his thoughts in an Instagram video: "It fills me with pride and a huge amount of gratitude to have played alongside all my teammates and to have captained the national team for over seven years," he said.

"We've had many highs and lows. Everyone knows what the highlight was: The victory in the Maracanã Stadium against Argentina, when we were crowned world champions," he added. "My thanks go to everyone who was part of my journey and to you, the fans. You've always supported me. I loved wearing the jersey of the German national team."