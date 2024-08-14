Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Tavon Austin Retires From the NFL: "It's Time for Me to Enter My Next Chapter in Life" On Aug. 13, 2024, former first-round pick Tavon Austin announced his retirement from the NFL. By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 14 2024, 1:28 p.m. ET Source: Jeff Gross/Getty Images

It's been a minute since we last saw Tavon Austin on the gridiron, hasn't it? The former first-round pick was last with the Buffalo Bills' practice squad in 2022, but he soon asked for his release and was officially let go on October 5.

Since then, he's been off the NFL radar. So, what's the story? What happened to Tavon Austin? Here's everything we know.

Source: Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

What happened to Tavon Austin?

Unfortunately, no other NFL team was willing to give Tavon "The Pocket Rocket" Austin another opportunity. And so, on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, the wide receiver took to social media and announced his retirement from the league.

"No matter how hard you work or how badly you want something, sometimes God has other plans," he wrote on Instagram. "I wasn't sure if I was ready to give up football, and it has been one of the most challenging decisions I've ever made. But after an incredible ten years, I'm officially retiring from the NFL."

happy retirement to tavon austin.



one of the most electrifying & influential football players of all time. what a great run it was. — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) August 13, 2024

He added, "First and foremost, I'd like to thank God for turning my childhood dream into a reality. God has blessed me beyond measure! I want to thank my fans who cheered for me and stood by me through the ups and downs. Without you, I wouldn't have a career."

Tavon expressed his gratitude to the "organizations, coaches, and staff" who believed in him and gave him a chance when others did not. He also thanked his former teammates and family, saying, "I couldn't have done it without your love and support." "Football gave me more than a career," he stated. "It gave me some lifelong friendships and molded so much of my character. It taught me how vital choices are and how decision-making affects you."

Tavon concluded, "Football created in me a mindset of relentless pursuit and hard work ethic! Football didn't always love me back, but it will always be my first love! I will forever cherish the time I spent in the NFL. It has indeed been a privilege. Just like seasons, they come to an end, and it's time for me to enter my next chapter in life."

Tavon Austin had a phenomenal college career.

The 34-year-old Maryland native dazzled on the field for the West Virginia Mountaineers from 2009 to 2012. Known for his explosive playmaking ability, Tavon was a standout in college football. Over four seasons, he accumulated 288 receptions for 3,413 yards and 29 touchdowns, plus 1,033 rushing yards and an additional six touchdowns.

In his senior year alone, Tavon racked up an impressive 1,932 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns. He also added 778 return yards and two touchdowns on special teams. His outstanding performance earned him the title of 2012 All-Purpose Performer of the Year from the College Football Performance Awards.

Source: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tavon was then selected by the St. Louis Rams in the first round as the 8th pick overall in the 2013 NFL draft. He played with the Rams through the 2017 season, meaning he made the move to Los Angeles in 2016 with the team.