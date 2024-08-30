Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Matthew Tkachuk Remembers Late NHL Teammate Johnny Gaudreau in an Instagram Post "Absolutely devastated. I will miss seeing that smile! RIP Hockey! love you bro." By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 30 2024, 6:47 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It's a sad day for hockey fans. Columbus Blue Jackets winger Johnny Geaudrea was killed on Aug. 29 after being struck by a car while riding bikes with his brother. Johnny and his brother, Matthew, were struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee in New Jersey after trying to pass an SUV on the right. Both brothers were pronounced dead on the scene.

Throughout his professional career in ice hockey, Johnny played for the Calgary Flames and the Columbus Blue Jackets. He was part of the team that took home the gold in the 2013 IIHF World Junior Championships just two years after he was first drafted to the NHL. Following his passing, fellow NHL player Matthew Tkachuk remembers Johnny in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Source: Instagram/@matthew_tkachuk Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau

Matthew Tkachuk remembers Johnny Gaudreau in an Instagram post.

In a carousel of photos on Instagram showcasing the two of them, Matthew remembered the late hockey player. "Absolutely devastated. I will miss seeing that smile!" the caption reads. "RIP Hockey! love you bro."

Both players were part of the Calgary Flames between 2016 and 2022. Johnny was drafted to the Flames two years prior to Matthew's initial draft, though both players found their stride with the Calgary team. The pair, alongside Alias Lindholm, created a formidable forward line together, each hitting some pretty significant milestones together in the 2021–2022 season alone. That was the same season where Johnny hit his 100-point mark, officially scoring in the three digits collectively.

The Blue Jackets also released a statement on Johnny's passing, writing on X (formerly Twitter), "Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

Columbus Blue Jackets statement on the passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew. pic.twitter.com/V2aFykgKIs — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) August 30, 2024