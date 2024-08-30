Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports What Was Blue Jackets Star Johnny Gaudreau's Net Worth Before His Tragic Death? Johnny was only 31 when he died. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 30 2024, 10:49 a.m. ET Source: mega

Sadly, another athletic talent has been taken from the world too soon. On Friday, Aug. 30, it was announced that Columbus Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau — known lovingly by many as Johnny Hockey — was killed in a cycling accident alongside his younger brother. According to reports from CNN, the brothers were set to be groomsmen in their sister's wedding the following day when they were struck by a drunk driver in New Jersey.

Just a few years before his tragic passing, Johnny made a major career move: after playing for the Calgary Flames for 11 years, he signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he played two seasons of his seven-year contract. He also won numerous awards throughout his hockey career, leading many to wonder about his financial status at the time of his death. Here's what we know.

What was Johnny Gaudreau's net worth?

Before his devastating death, Johnny had a successful career in hockey, winning several iconic awards. In 2017, he was even presented with the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, which has historically been awarded to players who exhibit great sportsmanship as well as impeccable skill.

At the time of his passing, reports state that his net worth was around $10 million — though he had just signed a $69 million contract with the Blue Jackets in early 2022, per WGN9.

Johnny Gaudreau Hockey player Net worth: $10 million Johnny Gaudreau was a beloved hockey player who played for the Calgary Flames from 2011 until 2022 when he signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He tragically died in August 2024 after being struck by a drunk driver while riding his bike. Birthdate: Aug. 13, 1993 Birthplace: Salem, New Jersey Birth name: John Michael Gaudreau Wife: Meredith Gaudreau (m. 2021) Kids: Noa (b. 2022) and Johnny (b. 2024)

Following his death, the Columbus Blue Jackets released a statement: "The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend... Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pale in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him."