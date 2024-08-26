Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Former MLB Star Greg Swindell Says His Daughter Brenna Is Missing and May Be With Her "Violent" Ex "Her boyfriend is in trouble with law from when he assaulted her last month and we don't know if she went with him willingly." By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 26 2024, 1:38 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Brenna Swindell

In August 2024, former baseball star Greg Swindell — who played with the MLB for 17 years, most notably for the Arizona Diamondbacks when they beat the New York Yankees during the 2001 World Series — posted to Facebook asking for help finding his missing daughter.

Greg and his wife, Sarah Swindell, said that one of their four children — 29-year-old Brenna Swindell — has gone missing and may be in danger. Here's what we know so far.

Greg Swindell's daughter Brenna is missing.

Greg and Sarah posted an urgent plea to Facebook for help in finding Brenna, who has three children of her own and has been missing from Austin, Texas, since the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 22.

They said Brenna drives a white Kia Carnival (license plate VFS7528) and that her cell phone has been turned off. They also posted a picture of Brenna with her ex-boyfriend, who they said "has a warrant and is violent," and whom she was seen with on the night she went missing. The Kia had been spotted in Colorado on 1-25 on the evening following her disappearance. Then, on Monday, Aug. 25, Greg posted to X (formerly Twitter): "Idaho. BOLO." This stands for "be on the lookout."

Source: Facebook/Sarah Seindell Brenna and her ex-boyfriend, whom Brenna's parents say is "violent"

In their original Facebook post, Greg and Sarah mentioned that Brenna had moved into a new apartment on Tuesday, Aug. 20, but that no one knew the number and that the complex was closed over the weekend so they couldn't get more information yet. They also said they'd been in touch with Brenna's ex's father, who had been working with them to locate the two.

They noted that Brenna is five-foot-five and "probably 120 or so pounds. She has brown shoulder-length hair she likes to wear in a high ponytail. She has a sleeve tattoo with flowers on one arm and a spider web on the other shoulder. She tends to always have a vape with her as well."

Source: Facebook/Sarah Swindell Brenna drives a white Kia Carnival, like the one seen here.