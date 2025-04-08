Johnny Gaudreau's Wife Honors His Memory With the Name of Their Third Baby Meredith Gaudreau celebrated Johnny's memory with their third baby’s name. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 8 2025, 9:33 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @meredithgaudreau_

On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, seven months after the tragic death of NHL player Johnny Gaudreau, his wife, Meredith, gave birth to their third child. Meredith shared the exciting news on Instagram on Monday, April 7, with a 14-photo carousel featuring moments from the delivery room and adorable pictures with her three children.

"I had our third baby! 4/1/25. Another baby boy 🥹💙" she captioned the post. For those eager to know the baby's name, we have the answer — and it holds a special connection to the late hockey star.

Johnny Gaudreau's wife pays tribute to him with their new baby's name.

In her social media post, Meredith shared the bittersweet news that she named her and Johnny's son Carter Michael Gaudreau. She revealed that the little bundle of joy's name holds a special connection to Johnny — they share the same middle name.

Even more poignant, Carter was born weighing 8 pounds and 3 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches, the same as Johnny when he was born. Meredith also shared, with a heart full of love, that Carter "looks exactly like his daddy too 🥰."

"I love you so much, my baby!" Meredith wrote in the caption. "We are going to have so much fun. I can't wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever." She concluded the post with a message to her late husband, saying, "John, thank you for giving me our beautiful family. We love u, Daddy, and miss you so much ♥️"

Meredith received an outpouring of love in the comments, with many family members sharing their excitement. Others noted that Johnny's presence was felt, with one person writing, "That's your husband's way of letting you know he was there and always will be❤️ Congratulations!! What a sweet baby boy."